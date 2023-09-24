Which biome is best for finding lava lakes in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are many kinds of terrain generations that are specific to certain biomes. Players are encouraged to find all the biomes and special terrain features in the game. When it comes to lava lakes, they are slightly difficult to find if players are solely searching for them. While lava is extremely common in the Nether, it is not in the Overworld, especially on the surface.

Here is everything you need to know about lava lakes on the surface and where to find them in Minecraft.

Lava lakes in Minecraft: Where do they generate the most, and more

What is a lava lake?

Lava lake is a small pool of lava either generated underground or on the surface in Overworld (Image via Mojang)

Those who are new to the game must first understand what a lava lake is. As the name suggests, a lava lake is a small body of lava that is generated underground and on the surface of the Overworld realm.

On the surface, it is completely surrounded by regular stone blocks. If the lake generates near greenery, blocks like grass, tree logs, and other weak blocks will start catching fire due to the increased heat in the area.

Which biome generates the most lava lakes?

Lava lakes are most common in desert biomes due to high temperatures and lack of water in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The terrain features depend on several aspects of a biome, like temperature, humidity, altitude, and more. Lava lakes are usually generated in extremely hot and dry areas. Hence, they are most common in the desert biome.

Deserts are large barren lands with high temperatures and no water bodies. Though the heat and lack of water do not affect the player's in-game character, they greatly affect the structures and features generated in the game.

However, deserts are not the only biomes to generate lava lakes. Players can even find them in various biomes like plains, savannas, forests, mountains, etc. It is worth mentioning that lava lakes are much rarer in biomes other than the desert.

What can lava lakes be used for?

Lava lake can be used to cleverly make a nether portal or can be used as a source for lava itself in Minecraft (Image via Sporktseeda)

If players manage to find lava lakes early in the game, they can collect the hot liquid in a bucket and use it for various purposes. For starters, it is the best item to melt in a furnace. It can also be used to burn hostile mobs by pouring lava out of a bucket.

Over the years, players have come up with a method of quickly creating a nether portal using nothing but a few water buckets and a lava lake. Since water can be poured over lava to create obsidian, many experienced Minecrafters have created nether portals within minutes by using a lava lake.