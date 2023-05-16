7 best biomes for Minecraft survival (2023)

There are loads of biomes in Minecraft that players can explore. All three realms: Overworld, Nether, and End, comprise various biomes. These regions have different terrain generation methods, blocks, mobs, and overall look and feel. Biomes range from being safe to extremely dangerous to travel through or live in. Hence, when Minecrafters start their journey in a new world, they will need a safe biome for survival.

Most of the time, players will find these biomes in the Overworld since it is the safest realm out of all three. Here is a list of some of the best biomes that are great for surviving in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 biomes for surviving in Minecraft

1) Plains

Plains is the best biome for making a base and surviving in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Plains is the most basic biome in the Overworld realm. It has a flat terrain filled with grass blocks and simple farm animals. Though it has fewer trees, it is usually adjacent to a forest. Players can easily set up a base in this biome and get various resources from nearby.

2) Cherry Grove (upcoming biome)

Cherry Grove is the brand new biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Grove is a new biome that will soon be released with the 1.20 update. It has already become one of the favorite Overworld biomes in the game simply because of how beautiful it looks. It can also be a great biome since it generates up in the mountains and has ample resources for players to survive.

3) Forest

The Forest biome is slightly more dangerous but is full of resources in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The forest biome might be slightly harder to survive simply because hostile mobs could spawn in dark areas. However, on the flip side, it is a brilliant biome since it is full of resources like wood, farm animals, stone, etc. Players can easily clear out an area and build their safe house.

4) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom Fields do not have any trees, but it also doesn't spawn any hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mushroom fields are one of the rarest biomes in the Overworld; however, they are quite special. When players stumble upon one, they will notice that no hostile mob spawns in this biome, even at night. This makes mushroom fields the safest region in the entire game. That said, it is not the best for survival simply because it has no trees or other resources.

5) Windswept Hills

Windswept hills are good for making an impenetrable base in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mountain biomes have always been a fan favorite when making survival bases. Users can climb them and create a humble hut or a massive castle high above the ground. It is great for survival since players have less area to spawn-proof, and most of the hostile mobs won't be able to climb up to the base.

6) Beach

Beach gives access to both land and ocean biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The beach is also a great biome for surviving and progressing since players can access both land and ocean biomes. Through the ocean, explorers can travel to faraway lands to find new structures. The water body itself contains structures and features. However, players need to defend themselves from both hostile land mobs and drowned zombies in the ocean.

7) Lush Caves

Lush Cave is the best Minecraft biome when it comes to surviving in the caves (Image via Mojang)

Though all the cave biomes are relatively dangerous to survive in, Lush Cave is the safest if users want to take a breather while exploring the caves. This biome generates glow berries that light up the area, preventing hostile mobs from spawning. Additionally, cute Axolotls spawn in this biome and can be kept as pets.

Poll : 0 votes