7 best Minecraft seeds for oceans in 2023

Minecraft is a game that has been around for over a decade, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. One of the reasons for this enduring popularity is the game's infinite possibilities for exploration and adventure.

The oceans in Minecraft, for example, are vast and filled with all sorts of wonders, from sunken ships to underwater temples. Finding the perfect ocean seed is essential for any Minecraft player looking to explore deep blue.

Ocean Paradise and 6 other Minecraft seeds for oceans in 2023

Before we dive into the seven best Minecraft seeds for oceans in 2023, let's take a moment to explain what seeds are. In Minecraft, a seed is a string of characters that determines the game world's layout.

When a player creates a new Minecraft world, a player can enter a seed, and the game will generate a unique world based on that seed. Minecraft seeds generate worlds with specific features, such as villages, mountains, or, in this case, oceans.

Players can explore some of the game's most beautiful and exciting oceans with the right seed. In this article, we'll look at the seven best Minecraft seeds for oceans in 2023, so a player can dive right in and start exploring.

1) Coastal Exploration

Players can explore the coast with this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -1378589454

This seed is an excellent choice for players who love exploring coral reefs. Upon spawning, players will find themselves on a small island surrounded by an ocean filled with beautiful coral reefs.

The underwater world is teeming with colorful tropical fish, sea turtles, and dolphins, making it a fantastic spot for snorkeling. In addition to the coral reefs, a few shipwrecks and buried treasure chests are nearby, providing a player with valuable loot to help them kickstart their ocean exploration adventure.

2) Ocean Peninsula

This seed features a beautiful peninsula surrounded by oceans (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 775658584

This seed is perfect if players are looking for various underwater structures to explore. The ocean surrounding the spawn point is filled with shipwrecks, coral reefs, and underwater ruins.

The ruins are a particular highlight, as they contain treasure and are often guarded by dangerous guardians. There's even a monument nearby that provides a player with even more treasure but be prepared for a challenging fight against the guardians who protect it.

This seed is an excellent choice for players who love exploring sunken structures and searching for valuable loot.

3) Explore the seas

Players can explore with this fun ocean seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 811950089

This seed is about exploration, featuring a massive ocean stretching forever. The spawn point is on a small island in the middle of this vast ocean, providing players with the perfect starting point for their ocean adventure.

The ocean is filled with underwater caves, ravines, and shipwrecks, making it an excellent spot for players who love exploring the ocean's depths. With so much to discover, this seed is an excellent choice for gamers who want to spend hours exploring and discovering all the ocean's wonders.

4) Island Survivor

Players can survive on their island (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -745731703

For players who love a challenge, this seed is a great choice. The spawn point is on a small island surrounded by a vast ocean with no nearby landmasses. This means that players must rely on the resources they can find in the water to survive.

The ocean is filled with shipwrecks and ruins, which provide them with valuable loot, but at the same time, the player must be prepared to defend themself against the drowned and other sea creatures that may try to attack them.

This seed is an excellent addition to enjoy Minecraft's survival aspect and challenges in an ocean environment.

5) East towards the sea

Players can head east from spawn to find many surprises (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 460228352903653

This seed is ideal for those who enjoy discovering shipwrecks and underwater ruins. The ocean players can find by heading East of the spawn point is teeming with both, giving a player plenty of chances to unearth valuable loot and treasure.

Dangerous guardians guard the ruins, so players must be prepared for a brutal fight. However, the effort is well worth it because the treasure found inside will make the fight worthwhile.

Aside from the ruins and shipwrecks, a few small islands are nearby, offering a change of scenery and the opportunity to gather valuable resources.

6) Polar Ocean Explorer

Players can discover polar oceans by heading North (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -5998072200720350308

A unique and challenging polar ocean environment can be found in this seed, making it an excellent option for players. The spawning site is on a small island surrounded by a vast ocean of icebergs and polar bears. Players need to head north from spawn, and they will arrive at their destination after some time.

The underwater world is equally fascinating, with coral reefs, ruins, and shipwrecks to explore. The main attraction of this seed, however, is the massive underwater ravine nearby, which stretches deep into the ocean and offers plenty of opportunities for exploration and discovery of hidden treasures.

7) Ocean Paradise

Players can have a lot of fun with this ocean paradise (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 7935719723929176528

If players are looking for a tropical paradise, this seed is an excellent option for them to consider. The ocean surrounding the spawning point is rich in coral reefs, tropical fish, and dolphins, making it an ideal location for relaxing and snorkeling.

A few small islands are also nearby, allowing players to gather resources and explore new terrain. In addition to the breathtaking underwater world, there is a nearby underwater temple filled with treasure and guarded by dangerous guardians.

Players who want to relax in a tropical paradise while also having the chance to find rare and valuable treasures should choose this seed.

