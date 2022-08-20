How to get and use tropical fish in Minecraft in 2022

When it comes to the most beautiful aquatic mobs in Minecraft, tropical fish take the crown. These lesser-known mobs are gorgeous to look at since they come in loads of different sizes and colors.

In a single world, there are a whopping 2700 variants of tropical fish naturally spawning in several ocean biomes. Not only are they great to look at, but they can also be used by players for several purposes.

When players explore the ocean, they will notice different types of ocean biomes depending on the color of the water. This will help players find and obtain tropical fish. Remember, the method of obtaining these fish will result in different uses.

Ways to obtain and use tropical fish in Minecraft (2022)

Where to find them

Tropical fish can also be found in the new Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must find these fish in a world. They spawn in Mangrove Swamps, Lukewarm Oceans, Deep Lukewarm Oceans, Warm Oceans, and Lush Caves biomes.

Tropical Fish usually spawn in groups of eight.. Players can find Lukewarm and Warm Ocean biomes by observing the light blue or aqua color of the water. They are the most common near coral reef generation in warm oceans.

Ways to obtain and use tropical fish

When players find tropical fish, there are two ways to obtain them: as an item by killing them, or in a water bucket. Depending on the method of capturing them, their use will change.

As an item

Tropical fish as an item can be used to feed wolves and trade with villagers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Usually, new players first try to kill tropical fish like any other fish mob to obtain it as an item. Once killed, they might also drop bone meals (Java Edition only) and bones (Bedrock Edition only). Tropical fish as an item can be either used to trade with villagers, feed a wolf, or eat as a food item.

The fish restores one hunger point for wolves and players. Additionally, an expert-level fisherman villager will buy a single fish for one emerald (Bedrock Edition) or six tropical fish for one emerald (Java Edition).

In a water bucket

These mobs can also be captured with a water bucket (Image via Mojang)

If players want live tropical fish from the ocean, they will need to capture them in a water bucket. One bucket can only capture one fish. After scooping a fish, the water bucket item changes to 'Bucket of Tropical Fish.' This can either be used to attract and breed Axolotls or to simply transfer the fish from one location to another.

Axolotls can breed with the help of a bucket of tropical fish in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After the 1.17 update, the bucket of tropical fish finally received a purpose of usage after the release of Axolotls. Players must always remember that Axolotls will not breed with a tropical fish as an item.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta