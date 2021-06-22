What items do you need to breed axolotls in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, Axolotls are one of the new mobs added with Part one of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. These mobs were fully released into the game on June 8th 2021.

These mobs were previewed in Minecraft betas and snapshots before the update was released, but non-beta players never got to see them in the full game, and when the betas ended, players could no longer see them in the Minecraft world.

After months of conversing about the mobs in the new update, they are finally here and able to be discovered by all players in the game. Players can locate these mobs in oceans and other bodies of water, or they can spawn then using a spawn egg in creative.

Players can also get an achievement from the new axolotl mob in the game. The name of the achievement is "The cutest predator." This achievement is easily unlocked by finding an axolotl and feeding the mob a tropical fish.

Doing this will cause the mob to befriend the player, then the player will need to capture it inside of a bucket, and the achievement will unlock. Axolotls will also team up with a player while defeating a mob.

This will give players "the healing power of friendship achievement." All players will need to do is assist the axolotl in killing a mob that is trying to attack them. Axolotls will grant the player with not only the achievement, but also the regeneration effect for the help.

Breeding an axolotl in Minecraft

What to do

Axolotls in their habitat (Image via Reddit)

Although players cannot tame axolotls in Minecraft, they can befriend them and force them to breed. It's pretty simple for players to do, and since axolotls are passive, it's even easier.

In order to breed axolotls players will first need to get some tropical fish. This is what the axolotl needs to eat in order to initiate love mode. Players will need to have two axolotls near each other.

Once the axolotls are close to one another, and the player obtained the fish, they will then need to feed each mob a bucket of tropical fish to activate their love mode. Players should make sure both axolotls are in love mode. If not, they will not attempt to breed.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Gautham Balaji