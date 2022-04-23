How to make a tropical fish farm in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for the large number of mobs it has in the game. Each mob belongs to a specific category in the game. For example, zombies and drowned are classified under “undead mobs” and also “hostile mobs,” while cows, sheep, chickens, cows, and similar mobs are classified as passive mobs.

Tropical fish are some of the most fascinating mobs in Minecraft. These are quite commonly found in ocean biomes, new mangrove swamps, and inside lush caves. Unlike most other mobs in the game, tropical fish have a massive number of variants, with 2,700 (3,587 with commands) variants that can spawn naturally.

This article will guide players on how to make a working tropical fish farm in Minecraft.

A step-by-step guide for making a tropical fish farm in Minecraft

The following farm by YouTuber T0ny97 only works in two ocean biomes in the game: the coral reef biome and/or the warm ocean biome. Additionally, it only works only for Minecraft 1.17 and later versions. The items required for the farm are as follows:

Construction block; could be stone, glass, or some other block. The YouTuber has used glass to represent this block.

12 soul sand blocks

12 trapdoors.

Two stacks of kelp

To build the farm, players must follow the construction design precisely as given below:

Step 1: Locate a warm ocean biome.

A warm ocean in Minecraft (Image via reddit/u/IDNeon357)

Step 2: Find a spot to build.

Players must make sure to find lots of room for the farm (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 3: Make a platform with an alternating pattern using the main construction block and soul sand blocks.

The soul sand platform (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 4: Build a border around the platform using the construction blocks.

A border around the initial platform (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 5: Start building upwards from here, all the way up to Y level 124.

Extending the platform (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 6: Go to the top and pour water down the newly made hole.

Pouring water down the structure (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 7: Plant kelp on every soul sand block.

Planting kelp (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 8: Break all the kelp plants.

Breaking kelp (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 9: Move to the top again and start a build with an alternating pattern as shown in the tutorial.

Making the upper platform (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 10: Place trapdoors on the top of the bubbling water columns.

Covering the farm with trapdoors (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Step 11: Go AFK and collect tropical fish after some time. The farm is now complete.

Collecting tropical fish (Image via YouTube/T0ny97)

Back in July 2018, the Aquatic update or Minecraft 1.13 update was released for the game. Fish were among the four aquatic mobs that it brought to the game. The variants of fishes that were added were salmon, cods, pufferfish, and tropical fish. Salmon and cod are usually used as food in the survival mode of the game. They can also be used to tame, breed, and feed cats.

