What were the last 5 updates for Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. This is far from an exaggeration, as the game's usage statistics confirm that the game has sold over 200 million copies. This makes it the best-selling game in history, beating out Grand Theft Auto 5 and Tetris, the only games that have crossed the 100 million mark in sales, by a hefty amount.

The game got its full release more than 10 years ago. However, this does not deter the game's developer, Mojang, from constantly rolling out updates to keep the game fresh and enjoyable. The game's community has essentially grown with the game, with many fans in their 20s and even thirties by now.

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update marks the 18th major update in the game's history. As The Wild Update approaches its release, here's a trip down the memory lane through the last five significant updates and what they brought to the game.

Minecraft: What did the last 5 major updates bring to the game?

5) Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliff Part 1

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock! It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/1KVXQ1qZNH

The Caves and Cliff Part 1 update initiated a series of events that transformed the game in a way that had never been seen before. This update brought a ton of content to the game. A new, naturally generating underground structure was added called an amethyst geode. Along with this, amethyst blocks, deepslate blocks, deepslate ores, and other related items were also added.

Copper ore found its way into the game, marking the introduction of the first mainstream Overworld ore to be added since Emerald ore back in 2012. Additionally, three new mobs were added: Goats, Glow Squids, and Axolotls.

4) Minecraft 1.16: Nether Update

The Nether Update (Image via WallpaperCave/Mojang)

The Nether Update made significant changes to the Nether dimension in the game. Four new biomes were added: Soul Sand Valleys, Warped forests, Crimson forests, and Basalt deltas.

Ancient debris made an introduction into the game as one of the rarest ores. From there came Netherite, and a new tier of highly durable and fire-resistant weapons, armor sets, and tools.

Four new nether-based mobs were added, namely Hoglins, Piglins, Striders, and Zoglins. Each mob has its own characteristic biome that it spawns in.

3) Minecraft 1.15: Buzzy Bees

The Buzzy Bees update added the Bee mob to the game. Additionally, a plethora of items related to bees were added, like beehives, honeycombs, honey blocks, bee nests, honeycomb blocks, and honey bottles. The bees inspired some advancements as well, namely the "Sticky Situation", "Bee Our Guest", and "Total Beelocation".

Aside from the additions given above, the update also fixed some bugs and performance issues.

2) Minecraft 1.14: Village and Pillage

The Village and Pillage update focused on villages and illagers. It changed villages so that their style would match that of the biome they were situated in. It also added a new variant of illagers to the game called pillagers.

Other additions included Pillager Outposts, crossbows, raids, the "Bad Omen" status effect, Ravagers, Wandering Traders, foxes, cats, and pillager patrols.

A new variant of jungles, called "Bamboo forests", was added. Pandas were first introduced with this biome as well.

1) Minecraft 1.13: The Update Aquatic

The Update Aquatic (Image via Mojang)

This update focused on the game's oceans and water bodies. Many underwater blocks were added, including coral, conduits, prismarine stairs, seagrass, prismarine slabs, kelp, and sea pickles. Blue ice could now be found on icebergs, which is slippier than ice and packed ice.

Other new blocks included stripped wood, stripped logs, and carved pumpkins. Among the new mobs were turtles, dolphins, drowned, phantoms, and the different variants of fish.

Minecraft has received dozens of updates over the years. Aside from the major update versions that served as full releases, each update had a plethora of patches before and after the main update was released. All updates and patches can be accessed via the game's launcher.

Edited by R. Elahi