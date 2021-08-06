Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Part 2: Everything players need to know

Part one of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update has been out for around two months. It focused on adding new cute mobs, beautiful blocks, and useful items. But Mojang shifted the much-awaited biomes and world generation changes to the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part two update will finally add caves and mountain biomes. Ever since they were shown at Minecon 2020, fans have been wanting to experience the new world generation in Minecraft.

The 1.18 update is expected to be released towards the end of 2021. The release of part two of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will change the overworld forever.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Part 2

New biomes

So far, Mojang has announced eight new biomes for the 1.18 update: five sub-mountain biomes and three cave biomes. Mountains can reach an astounding height of 240-260 blocks, while caves can generate deep up to Y level -59.

Ranking new sub-mountain biomes based on their height:

Snowcapped peaks Lofty peaks Snowy slopes Mountain groves Mountain meadows

New cave biomes coming in 1.18 update:

Lush cave Dripstone caves Deep dark caves

Along with new biomes, the terrain generation of the entire overworld is getting a significant overhaul. Players will now see variation in the natural heights of all overworld biomes. There is no need to worry, as the old terrain generation will still be available.

Build limit changes

As mentioned earlier, new mountains can reach 260 blocks, whereas caves will generate deep down to -59. To accommodate such extreme levels, Mojang had to increase the overworld height level. The new build limit is from Y 320 to -64.

Earlier, the build limit was set Y 256-0. The 1.18 update will increase the height limit by 50%. Players can now be more creative with their builds.

Warden and sculk sensors

Warden (Image via Mojang)

The final mob announcement for the Caves and Cliffs update is coming in the 1.18 version. Warden is the first blind mob to come to Minecraft. It uses vibrations to detect the location of its enemies.

Warden can defeat the player in no time, as it quickly killed a player in full netherite gear at Minecon 2020. It will spawn in the new biome called deep dark caves.

Players will also find sculk sensors and other sculk blocks in this biome. Using sculk sensors, they can convert vibrations into redstone signals.

Changes to mob spawning

Minecraft 1.18 update will forever change the hostile mob spawning system in Minecraft. In the 1.18 release, hostile mobs will only spawn in complete darkness, that is, when the light level is zero. Previously, monsters were able to spawn if the light level was below 7.

The update also brings changes to goat and axolotl spawning. In the 1.17 version, their spawning condition was just a placeholder. In 1.18, goats will spawn in high mountains, whereas axolotls will spawn in lush caves.

New items

Bundles (Image via Mojang)

Most of the blocks and items planned for the Caves and Cliffs update have already been added in part 1. A few more additions will arrive in the 1.18 update.

Mojang will add bundles and goat horns in the upcoming update. Developers are also yet to announce which wardens will drop upon death.

