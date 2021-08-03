5 best features confirmed to be released in Minecraft 1.18 version

The 1.18 update for Minecraft is set to be released later during the winter season! Players are super excited to see all of the new items that were rumored to be released back in the 1.17 update.

The 1.17 update included half of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update (the other half being 1.18.) In this update, players were introduced to new mobs such as the axolotl, goat, glow squid and many other items!

The 1.18 update will add new biomes, blocks, resources, mobs, and much more into the game. Players can expect to see this update sometime around the end of the year or the beginning of next year.

Some items have already been confirmed to be released along with the 1.18 update. In this article, players will learn the five best features confirmed to be released in Minecraft during this update!

Best features being released in Minecraft update 1.18

5) New and improved caves

Brand new caves (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest features that players have been waiting for is the new and improved caves that will be coming to Minecraft along with the 1.18 update. Caves will be much larger and wider, allowing players to find rare loots more easily.

Players will see new caves such as lush caves, dripstone caves, and deep dark caves!

4) The Warden

The Warden (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden is a brand new boss mob that will be added to the game along with the 1.18 update! Players are really excited to interact with the new boss! The Warden is very different from other mobs in Minecraft!

Unlike other mobs in the game, the Warden is blind. This is the first blind mob in the game and it is even bigger than the iron golem!

3) Bundles

Brand new bundles (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not have heard of this new feature yet, but it surely is one of the best new features to be introduced into the game! Bundles will really help players manage their inventory space better.

Players will be able to create bags to store as many items inside as possible. The bags serve a similar purpose as shulker boxes.

2) Sculk Blocks

Sculk sensors (Image via Minecraft)

Sculk Blocks is a new resource in Minecraft that players who love making redstone contraptions will be really into. Sculk blocks are like a new redstone power source, but they could be the key to creating wireless activation of redstone gadgets.

If a Sculk sensor detects footsteps it will emit a new redstone signal, which can be used to operate gadgets without having to use a redstone trail.

1) Increase in world height

World generation (Image via Minecraft)

With the 1.18 update, there will be a new height limit for the Minecraft world! Instead of the original 256 blocks, players will be able to reach a height as high as 320 blocks. Players will also be able to dig as deep as y level -64!

