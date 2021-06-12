Will the Warden mob be released in Minecraft 1.18 update? All you need to know

Despite the 1.17 update released just a few days ago, fans are already wondering what's coming in the second part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs.

In April, developers had to make a tough decision on the future of the Caves of Cliffs update. Lockdowns and work from home also affected developers at Mojang. As the Caves and Cliffs update brings massive changes to world generation, developers faced many technical problems.

Releasing such a massive update became impossible for Mojang as lots of features still had many bugs. To deliver an amazing bug-free and lag-free update, Mojang decided to split the update into two parts.

Warden mob in Minecraft 1.18: All you need to know

Initially, the Caves and Cliffs update was planned to receive four new mobs: axolotl, glow squid, goat, and the warden. In the 1.17 update, Mojang only added goats, axolotls, and glow squids. This made many fans wonder when the warden would arrive in Minecraft.

The good news is that the warden will arrive in the Minecraft 1.18 update towards the end of 2021. They are the natural inhabitants of the mysterious and spooky deep dark biomes.

As of right now, Mojang hasn't revealed the warden's spawning mechanism or drops, but players can expect it to be something precious, similar to a nether star.

Warden's behavior and attacking power

Warden in deep dark biome

The warden is the first blind mob in Minecraft. They use vibration to locate players. While this makes them a lot scarier, they also become pretty easy to tackle. Wardens cannot differentiate between vibrations and treat them all the same.

Players can divert a warden by throwing a snowball or making a sound in other directions. Players can also sneak escape from a warden by crouching. Wardens will spawn in the deep dark biomes, so there's no need to worry about them all the time.

As showcased during Minecon 2020, all viewers know the strength of the terrifying warden. It can cause tons of damage similar to iron golems and kill a player in just a few hits.

