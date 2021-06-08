How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 on Windows, Android, Xbox, and more devices

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has now officially been released for all devices. After waiting for months, fans can finally play the first phase of the highly-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update features cute axolotls, mischievous goats, and the winner of Mob Vote 2020, glow squids. Mobs aren't the only attraction of the 1.17 update. Mojang has also added over 100 new blocks and items.

It is time. Minecraft Java Edition 1.17 is now rolling out to the launcher. Check out the (very long) list of changes here: https://t.co/p87svayEX5 — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 8, 2021

Some of them have beautiful textures and are excellent for building, such as deepslate and moss, whereas others are for utility, like spyglasses and lightning rods. Players can download the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update to enjoy all the new features.

Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has now officially released and is available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. The 1.17 update is out for both Bedrock and Java Edition.

Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.17:

Windows

Go to Microsoft store.

Search for Minecraft or get it directly from here.

If the player has Minecraft already download, an update button will be available.

Click on the update button to download the latest 1.17 update.

Android

Go to PlayStore

Search for Minecraft or click here to get redirected.

Click on the update button. Players can update their Minecraft Pocket Edition from here.

After update installs, hit the play button and enjoy the 1.17 update.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



↣ https://t.co/TB9PfiPLOP ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KVXQ1qZNH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021

Xbox

Go to My Apps & Games.

Search for Minecraft and select "More Options."

Then, go to "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Select "Updates" and update the game to the latest 1.17.

iOS

Go to App Store

Search for Minecraft or click here to get redirected.

Update Minecraft to the latest 1.17 version. iOS may receive the update a little late, so no need to worry if the update doesn't appear.

Java Edition

Open Minecraft Launcher. Make sure the launcher is updated to the latest version.

Go to the "Installations" tab near the Play tab.

Make a fresh new installation of the latest release 1.17.0.

Select the newest release and click the "Play" button to play Minecraft 1.17.

PlayStation

If auto-update is enabled, check whether the game is already updated or not.

If not, search for Minecraft and select "Options."

Next, select "Check for Updates."

After Minecraft 1.17 is launched for PlayStation, the update will show up.

Players on other consoles can also update Minecraft from their game library or stores.

