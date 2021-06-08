Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update officially released: Best features, download links, and more

The first part of the much-awaited Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is out now. Mojang first announced this update at the Minecon 2020 live event.

Since its announcement back at Minecon 2020, the entire Minecraft community has been waiting for the massive Caves and Cliffs update. Sadly, the developers split the update as they were facing many technical issues and difficulties due to pandemic.

The first part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is finally out now. This article covers everything players need to know about the update.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update officially released

Best features

Have your axolotl-scooping buckets at the ready: Caves & Cliffs: Part I releases tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cuCEEMyrsR — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 7, 2021

Many fans were waiting for the cute axolotls, and they are finally here. Axolotls are a new aquatic mob found naturally in waterlogged caves and dark areas of the ocean. Like wolves, axolotls are the underwater companions of ocean explorers.

Glow Squids, the winner of Mob Vote 2020, have also been added to Minecraft. Though they look similar to regular squids, these mobs drop glow ink sacs. Using glow ink sacs, players can create glow item frames and make text glow on signs.

Better hold on to your sturdiest lead: just 2 more days until Caves & Cliffs: Part I comes out! pic.twitter.com/UJNbIBXjqS — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 6, 2021

The last new mob is the goat. Remember to be careful around these mischievous mobs. Out of nowhere, a goat can come and knock players when they're AFK. The good news is that goats only spawn in mountain biomes, so there is no need to be scared unless the player is in the mountains.

Other than the mobs, the 1.17 update features over 100 new items and blocks. Mojang has added amethyst geodes, copper, powdered snow, spyglass, deepslate, calcite, raw ores, and many more.

Download the update and check out all the new features of the Minecraft 1.17 update.

Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

The 1.17 update has now been released for all devices and both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Java Edition. The update is available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft.

Here are the steps to download it for both editions:

Java Edition

To download the 1.17 update for Java Edition, players will need the official Minecraft launcher. Get it from here if it's not already downloaded.

Open Minecraft Launcher.

Update the Minecraft launcher to the latest version if it's not already updated.

Go to the "Installations" tab.

Make a fresh new installation of the latest release 1.17.0.

After 1.17 is installed, select the latest release and click the "Play" button to play Minecraft 1.17.

Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition is available for various consoles and devices, such as PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, iOS, and more. The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update has been released for all those devices.

Players can go to their respective game stores or libraries and check for the update. The version should have 1.17 at its beginning. Please have enough storage space ready for the update.

