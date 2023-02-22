Minecraft players suggest new exciting features for mushroom fields 

Mushroom Fields is a great biome in Minecraft for a couple of reasons. For starters, it's arguably the most rare biome in the game and is nearly impossible to find. Additionally, it has a unique mob in the mooshroom.

Aside from that, there's not much reason to visit it, though. Even those reasons are because of their rarity.

This extremely uncommon biome arguably needs an overhaul, so a Redditor asked the community what they would add to it. They had plenty of ideas.

Minecraft community finds ways to overhaul and fix Mushroom Fields biome

Right now, the Mushroom Fields biome is pretty bland. What could they do to fix that?

The community was evidently waiting a long time for this question. They had plenty of ideas ready to go, and they're hoping Mojang will take their thoughts into account.

Mushroom fields biome is very rare (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

One player believes that the Mushroom Fields biome needs more vegetation. It's incredibly barren as it is, with just mushroom trees and mycelium, so it could certainly use a bit of an overhaul.

A simple change like adding more bushes to the ground would make the biome a lot better. It is uniquely barren, and that's not necessarily a good thing.

The desert has no plants, and people don't like it, so the Minecraft Mushroom Fields biome also needs more.

Right now, there are precious few mobs that can spawn in a Mushroom Fields biome, so that's an easy thing Mojang could change. It would give the biome more life and give players more to do when they find one.

Without adding much, Mojang could just alter what is currently in the biome. By adjusting the mushrooms for more variety and giving parts of them a use, they will make the Mushroom Field so much more exciting.

There's no reason mushroom trees, which can grow in other places, can't be used to make some sort of new wood. They don't all drop mushrooms, so why can't they be used to craft something?

Most unique biomes have their own structure. Currently, Mushroom Fields does not. Mojang can easily change that, and they have plenty of options as to what to do when they decide to.

Many commenters had thoughts on what the structure could be. There are plenty of options, so Minecraft could introduce any of these types of structures to the Mushroom Fields biome and please most people.

Mushroom trees are huge in Minecraft. Why wouldn't they have far-reaching roots? This could be an easy change that could make the biome both more dangerous and more interesting.

There's plenty of potential for a special mob. While the Mushroom Fields biome does have mooshrooms, which are unique to that biome, they're pretty bland. This could be a much more interesting option.

Perhaps all the biome needs is more illumination. There aren't many light-giving blocks that spawn naturally, so this is a great idea.

Clearly, the community is pretty passionate about this. The biome could use some work, and obviously, there are a lot of places for Mojang to begin.

