7 best Minecraft farms to build in 2023

In large sandbox-type games such as Minecraft, a lot of the fun comes from exploring the world and collecting resources to create fantastical builds. However, when building large settlements, or trying to gather a certain type of material, it can take a lot of time.

To help combat the amount of time and effort required to obtain important and often used resources, players can turn to farms to generate them. These take a little bit of time to set up, but the resources will flow once they are done.

Top 7 farms for players to build in Minecraft in 2023, ranked

With so many different types of resources in the game, it can be overwhelming to compile everything a player needs. Farms can generally be broken down into categories that can support their needs, such as food, XP, and materials.

No matter what type of farm a gamer is using, the most important part is that it should be efficient. Since they also cost resources and time to build, players will want to ensure they are spending these wisely.

Certain farms can provide a greater benefit for the efforts involved, and are generally the first a player should create in their world. Not only will this make their life easier, but it will give them materials to progress even further.

Here are the top seven farms a player can create in Minecraft in 2023.

7) Wheat farm

Perhaps one of the easiest and most important early-game farms a player can build is a wheat farm. This is an essential product, particularly when starting out in a new world, because it can be made into bread, which can sustain gamers for a while.

Since they will be using a lot of hunger when exploring, fighting, and mining, they will want as much food as possible, and wheat provides just that. By breaking grass, players can find seeds, which they can plant in tilled soil to grow into wheat. Doing this will also give them more seeds to further expand their farm.

6) Pig farm

Much like the wheat farm, the pig provides players with a solid source of food. However, besides having food, the animals can also produce XP when killed. This makes them valuable for gaining levels, so gamers can enchant their gear and grow stronger.

Aside from that, pigs can generally be found in the overworld in many different biomes. They are readily available in the beginning of the game, making them a great farm to start out with.

5) Sheep farm

Sheep are a very valuable mob in Minecraft. This is because not only do they provide a great source of food, but their wool can be harvested without killing them. This makes for a very sustainable farm and requires less space and resources.

Wool can be cut from the sheep using shears, and they will grow their it back after two minutes. As it is needed for important items in game, such as beds, it is paramount to have some sheep around to ensure they always have the wool they need.

4) Cobblestone farm

Building a base of operations in the game can certainly take a lot of resources, and this can be overwhelming in the beginning stages. While exploring the dark caves can be exciting, it can also be dangerous.

A cobblestone farm, otherwise known as a cobblestone generator, is a small contraption that can be placed almost anywhere, requires minimal materials, and can generate a lot of cobblestone easily. This can give players the resources they need to build sturdy structures that are much less prone to destruction and fire.

3) Iron farm

An iron farm in Minecraft is one of the most efficient ways to obtain iron ingots. This is an essential resource in the game as it is required to craft tools, armor, and a variety of other items.

With an iron farm, players can easily collect a large amount of ingots without having to search for and mine iron ore manually. This can be especially useful for those who want to progress quickly in the game or those who want to build large and elaborate structures that require vast amounts of iron.

2) Chicken farm

A chicken farm is an essential resource in Minecraft as it provides a steady source of food and materials to players. They are one of the easiest farm animals to breed in Minecraft, which makes them ideal for farming.

A chicken farm can yield an abundant supply of eggs, feathers, and raw chicken, which can be used for various purposes, including cooking, brewing, and trading.

1) Cow farm

A cow farm is an excellent addition to any Minecraft world for several reasons. Firstly, cows are a source of food and leather in the game. Players can kill them for meat or harness them for milk, which can be used to create a variety of food items. In addition, cows drop leather, which can be used to craft armor.

Another benefit of this farm is that it is an easy source of experience points, which are required to enchant weapons and tools. Minecraft players can breed cows to increase their population, leading to more opportunities for experience points.

