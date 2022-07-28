How to breed cows in Minecraft 1.19

Cows are one of the most basic farm animals that players will interact with in Minecraft 1.19 that can be easily bred and multiplied. They are an excellent source of food and a bunch of other resources. New players who will be jumping into the game for the first time must familiarize themselves with how breeding works.

Breeding is a process through which players can spawn new baby mobs by feeding certain items to two adult mobs. Once they are fed, they enter 'love mode' and mate with each other.

Once this process is complete, players are given a few XP points, and a baby version of the mob spawns. This way, players can spawn loads of mobs and farm them to obtain resources.

Easy steps to breed cows in Minecraft 1.19

1) Grow wheat and find cows

Grow wheat and find two cows (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, players must have ample amounts of wheat crops to begin the process. This is a food item for cows and a few other farm animals. By feeding them wheat, they enter 'love mode' and breed. Players can obtain wheat seeds by breaking grass growing in a plains biome and then sowing them on tilled dirt blocks. Dirt blocks can be tilled using a hoe tool.

Once sowed, the wheat crop will gradually grow. The process of growing the crop can be accelerated by using bone meal on them. Wheat can then be obtained by breaking them normally. Players must have at least two wheat crops to breed cows.

Cows are quite easy to find in the Overworld realm. They spawn in most biomes in groups of two to four, where there are grass blocks with light levels of more than nine (Bedrock Edition) or seven (Java Edition).

2) Feeding and breeding

Baby cow spawns after breeding is complete (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once players find two cows, they can be bred by simply feeding them wheat crops. Players will also notice that these mobs will be attracted to them if they hold the wheat crop.

Once they are fed, heart particles will appear over them, indicating that they are in 'love mode.' Both mobs will mate with each other and will soon spawn a baby.

3) Completion of breeding and baby mobs

Baby cow growing quickly by feeding wheat (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the breeding process is complete, players will see a baby mob between the adults. In the case of cows, the baby mob will be a smaller version of the adult.

After breeding, some XP points will also drop for players to collect. If this is a player's first breed, they will also get an advancement called 'The Parrots and the Bats.' Baby mobs' growth speed can be accelerated by feeding them wheat.

Later on, as players progress further in the game, they can create a semi-automatic cow farm using the entity cramming feature. Players can trap cows in one-block areas and keep breeding them until a certain limit of mobs is reached.

After this, the mobs will suffocate and die. Underneath the block, hoppers and chests will keep collecting the items dropped by the cows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far