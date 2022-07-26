5 best food sources in Minecraft 1.19

Food is arguably the most important type of item in Minecraft 1.19. After players enter any survival mode world for the first time, their first task is to create tools and weapons to hunt farm animals for some food.

This is thanks to the hunger bar mechanic that constantly depletes as players work more. Once this hunger bar is exhausted, players start taking damage and do not recover their health.

Since food items are essential in the game, players often focus on obtaining the best possible edible item. Different food items have different sources and nourishment values. The more hunger points and saturation points a food item gives, the better it is. However, players will first need the food source to start making them into edible items.

Five best food sources by health and saturation in Minecraft 1.19

5) Wheat

Wheat seeds can be obtained by breaking grass on grass blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Wheat is one of the easiest food sources to have in the game. It is a crop that can be grown by sowing seeds in a tilled dirt block. Once the crop grows, it can be harvested to obtain more seeds and wheat. Wheat can then be used to craft bread.

Bread is a really great food option for players since it replenishes 3 hunger points and 6 saturation points. Players who do not want to keep killing farm animals can simply farm wheat and craft loads of bread as their primary food source.

4) Cows

Cows can also be bred with wheat (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

One of the farm animals present in the game is the humble cow. They are most commonly found in plains biomes in groups of two to four. They can be killed to obtain raw beef, which can be cooked for steak. Steak is a brilliant food item that increases hunger points by 4 and saturation by 12.8.

Players can easily create a cow farm by trapping them with fences or even creating a semi-automatic farm that kills them through entity-cramming and stores the beef via hoppers.

3) Pigs

Pigs are most commonly found in plains biomes (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Similar to cows, pigs are also some of the best food sources as they drop raw pork that can be smelted into pork chops. This food item also increases the hunger bar by 4 points and saturation by 12.8.

A pig farm can be made by trapping them in a particular area where they can be bred with potatoes and killed. Players can even use a sword with fire aspect to directly get cooked pork chops upon killing the mob.

2) Carrots

Carrots can be sown normally (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

While carrots themselves aren't better than steak and pork chops, they are better than cows and pigs in terms of being a food source. Although players can normally eat carrots to increase a few hunger points, converting them into golden carrots is the best way to use them.

When carrots are combined with eight gold nuggets, they become golden carrots. Though they only replenish three hunger points, they can give 14.4 saturation to players, helping them restore health quite quickly.

1) Apple

Apples are obtained from tree leaves (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Like carrots, standard apples are also ranked below steak and pork chop, but they are arguably the best food source. Normal apples can be converted into golden apples, which are the best food items in the entire game (except enchanted golden apples). They are crafted with one regular apple and eight gold ingots.

Though these items only replenish two hunger points and 9.6 saturation, they apply regeneration and absorption status effects that allow players to restore health faster than ever and even give players two extra hearts of health.

