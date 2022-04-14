How to get wheat easily in Minecraft (2022)

Most Minecraft players want some farm for easy access to food. Unless a player gets lucky and spawns near a village that gives early access to potatoes, carrots, or beetroot, the first plant players will have access to for food farming is wheat.

Wheat is used to making bread, a decent early-game food that replenishes hunger, represented by 2.5 of the food icons. Bread also has six saturation, a status effect caused by all foods internally that reduces the need for eating in the future.

Easiest way to get wheat in Minecraft in 2022

1) Village Spawn

A large stack of hay bales in a village (Image via Minecraft)

The easiest way for a player to get wheat is by spawning near a village. Many villages have farms, which can be wheat farms, and there are also villages in which there are massive piles of hay bale blocks just sitting around, which can be broken down into nine wheat per hay bale.

Finding a wheat farm this way will grant new players enough food to cover their first few days in the game and give them the seeds they need to create a farm at their own base.

2) The Classic Farm

A villager near a basic wheat farm (Image via Minecraft)

The classic Minecraft way to get wheat is by farming it. Players can do this by breaking tall grass that grows on grass blocks. Each time a player does so, there is a chance for the grass to drop one wheat seed. The chance for this seed to drop is 1/8.

After getting wheat seeds this way, a player will need to craft some hoe, which is needed to till the ground. This allows for the actual planting of the seeds. If a player has access to iron, a bucket can be crafted to transport water to allow for a farm to be made wherever the player wants. However, the coastline will do fine in the first few days of a world where iron might not have been acquired yet.

A single water block will hydrate soil up to four blocks in each cardinal direction. This allows players to plant many crops, even from a single block of water near their base.

Wheat has eight stages, from freshly planted to fully grown. If a wheat plant is harvested before it is fully grown, it will only drop one seed. Wheat needs light to grow. Any light will do, so a farm lit up with torches will allow wheat to grow underground and at night.

Wheat advances through the growing stages semi-randomly, affected by growing conditions. The average duration of a single growth stage is five minutes in ideal conditions to 35 minutes in worst-case conditions. To grow at their fastest, alternate rows of crops - or alternating with space - should be used.

Conclusion

A wheat farm near a player's survival base (Image via Minecraft)

The easiest and most consistent way to get wheat is to break some grass and build a farm near your base. This will give a player access to the food needed to get through the early game.

