Bread in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Bread is a very important item in Minecraft. Able to satiate a player’s hunger, help with villager breeding and even add to composting, bread is a versatile tool that players should always have on hand.

Bread can be found or bought from a villager, or crafted using wheat. Here is everything that one needs to know about bread in Minecraft.

Everything players need to know about bread in Minecraft

1) Bread restores hunger

At its core, bread is a quality food item that can be eaten by players to restore hunger. Bread is a very reliable source of food and can be gained from a few different sources. When consumed, it restores five hunger and six hunger saturation.

Because of this, players may wish to have some bread on them, especially in the early game, as it is very easy to craft.

2) Crafting bread

Bread can be crafted very easily and quickly. (Image via Minecraft)

Bread is very easy to craft. Using only three pieces of wheat to craft a loaf of bread, players can easily harvest wheat to craft as much as they need.

By adding a wheat farm, a player is able to gain reliable resources and not worry about hunger.

3) Breeding villagers using bread

Villagers will become willing to breed with each other after being fed bread. (Image via Minecraft)

Players with ample access to bread can use it to help encourage villagers to breed. By feeding villagers three loaves of bread, it will put them in a willing state to breed.

The player then simply needs to leave them alone in a room with three beds. Checking back within 20 minutes, one should see a new baby villager running around. This is a great tactic to add more villagers to a player’s world.

4) Composting bread

Composter is useful when it comes to bread (image via Minecraft)

Players can add bread to a composter to raise its composting level. Bread has an 85% chance to raise the composting level of a composter by one.

It should be noted, however, that it is more beneficial for players to compost the wheat used to make the bread, rather than the bread itself. But in a pinch, it can be used to help with one's composting needs.

5) Bread can be acquired from a farmer villager for emeralds

Players can trade with a farmer villager to acquire bread and other goods. (Image via Mojang)

Another way for players to acquire bread, aside from finding it or crafting it themselves, is to trade for it. Farmer villagers offer the ability for one to trade emeralds for bread or vice versa.

This is a great way for players to be able to obtain bread in a hurry if they do not have quick access to get it in another way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul