5 best Minecraft wheat farm designs

Farming in Minecraft is a very satisfying task to do from which players can gain food items. Wheat is the easiest crop to farm in Minecraft as players can get wheat seeds just by punching around grass randomly.

What makes wheat the perfect crop to grow in the initial days of Minecraft survival world is how easy it is to grow. To farm wheat, players just need to use a hoe on a regular dirt block to convert it into farmland and right-click on it while holding the wheat seed.

Also read: Top 5 uses for wheat in Minecraft

Best wheat farm designs to create in Minecraft

#5 - Simple farm

Wheat farm (Image via Minecraft)

The best part about building a simple wheat farm is that it does not require much time or effort, and players can even create it on the first day of their survival world. This can be of any shape as long as the water source reaches all farmland blocks. Water sources can reach up to farmlands that are four blocks away and indirectly in contact.

#4 - Semi-automatic farm

Semi automatic farm design (Image via DiamondsRaider on YouTube)

This farm requires players to have a lot of bone meal. The dispenser detects whenever the player plants a seed and starts dispensing bone meal which will grow the crop fully in few seconds. To use this farm, players need to keep pressing left and right clicks to harvest and place more wheat seeds.

#3 - Automatic farm made with dispenser

Dispensers are functional blocks that can dispense items when powered. Using it, players can create farm designs that use a button to power the dispenser, which will pass out water to the crops. The crops will then break and get collected because of the flow of water.

#2 - Trapdoors to dispense

Image via Minecraft

Instead of dispensers, players can use this trapdoor technique to dispense water over crops. Trapdoors can be powered using redstone, so players can place water and trapdoors as shown above and use a button to distribute water for a short period.

#1 - Villager wheat farm

Villagers are very useful entities in the game and can be used to create a fully automatic wheat farm. In the design shown above, the villagers harvest the crops that have grown and then drop them on the farm. Then, the dropped wheat is collected by a minecart with hopper and stored in the chest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Ashish Yadav