Top 3 ways to collect apples in Minecraft

Due to their ability to be crafted into golden apples, many Minecraft players are interested in collecting a good amount of apples quickly. Apples aren't an amazing food source on their own, but they can certainly get the job done if players have not created a crop or animal farm.

Apples can be considered an uncommon item in Minecraft as there are not many sources that provide them. However, players will be able to quickly collect a large number of apples by performing one or all of the following techniques. They will be crafting a stack of golden apples in no time (assuming they have the gold!)

Three great techniques to farm apples in Minecraft

3) Breaking leaves with fortune enchantment

Apples falling from a couple trees (Image via Mojang)

When broken, leaves have a tiny chance to drop an apple. Breaking leaves with a fortune enchanted tool will increase this slim chance into a relatively small chance.

Hoes are the best tool to farm for apples with as they don't drop leaves exclusively (like shears). A fortune enchanted hoe is even better since it will increase the chance of an apple dropping.

While the odds are still relatively low, the player should amass an extensive collection of apples over time.

2) Stealing from the villagers

A sad villager (Image via element animation)

Another great technique to collect apples is to steal from the villagers' houses.

Each plains biome village house has a 74.2% chance to contain 1-5 apples in one of their chests. To take advantage of this, players can go house-to-house, searching for apples.

In a large village, they have a high chance of acquiring a good amount of apples. Gamers are recommended to discover and steal from multiple villages to make the most out of this technique.

1) Trading with a farmer villager

Two farmer villaegrs just chilling out (Image via windowscentral)

For those unaware, farmer villagers will have a high chance of having four apples up for trade.

More specifically, for apprentice-level farmers in the Bedrock Edition, this chance is 50%, and in the Java Edition, it is 66%. This trade is only for one emerald, which makes it incredibly cheap and efficient. Unfortunately, the trade will be disabled after 16 transactions, after which players must wait until the villager works on its job block.

Due to the cheapness and availability of this technique, trading with the farmer villager is by far the best way to acquire apples in Minecraft.

The video above explains all possible trades for the farmer, including the apple trade.

