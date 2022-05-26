How to use entity cramming for farms in Minecraft

Entity cramming is a well-known technique amongst experienced players in Minecraft. This technique is specially used in several farms to kill mobs and acquire mob drops. However, new players might have a hard time understanding and making farms with this technique. Entity cramming is a brilliant technique to automate mob drops and can be employed by anyone.

Over the years, Minecraft players have come up with loads of tricks that help them make farms more and more efficient. Farms themselves were concepts that revolutionized how players approach the game today.

Farms are certain contraptions that can work manually, semi-automatically, or completely automatically to yield huge amounts of items. One way to make a farm is by entity cramming, but players must understand the mechanism to build one for farms.

How entity cramming works and can be used for farms in Minecraft

How does the mechanism work

As the name suggests, players cram loads of entities (usually mobs) in one block in this technique. Each block has a set number of entities that can stand on it. Once that number is exceeded, the game starts suffocating the mobs, and they start dying. These are the basics of how the technique works.

Mobs start dying after a certain number is reached (Image via Minecraft)

When players enter the world, each block can hold a maximum of 24 mobs. However, this can also be increased or decreased by the '/gamerule maxEntityCramming' command. Players should never exceed more than 100 mobs on a single block, as the game might crash and put a lot of load on the system.

Since the block will never naturally have 24 mobs at once, this technique is used manually by players to make farms. Through some experimentation, players found ways to cram loads of mobs on a single block without them escaping. This resulted in them dying and dropping items, making for an efficient farm.

How to use this technique in farms

Using chest and hopper, players can create a simple manual farm (Image via Minecraft)

Once players understand the technique, they can use it on farms. Players will need to make a two-block high wall to cover a single block area. Next, they can create a chest and hopper system that automatically stores all the dropped items. While entity cramming is mostly used in making cow, pig, or chicken farms, it can be used for any mob that the player chooses.

In the case of a cow farm, players will need to fit two cows in the hole and start breeding. As the cows increase on that single block, they will start dying once they reach a certain number set by the game or changed by the player. The only downside to this farm is that players will have to manually feed the cows in order to breed and increase their numbers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi