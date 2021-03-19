Top 5 early farms every player must have in Minecraft

In the early days of survival, players face many problems in Minecraft. Making some early farms provides a huge progress boost.

This game is not entirely about mining. Minecraft players are always on the lookout for new and efficient farming methods. Farming items in the game is almost as important as mining.

In Minecraft, farming means efficiently obtaining items. Players can farm all sorts of items in Minecraft, including wheat, carrot, raw beef, gunpowder, melons, and much more.

When starting a new Minecraft world, most players face food and resource shortages. This article lists the five must-have early game farms that every new player should make. With these farms, players will easily be able to get lots of food and other resources.

5 best early farms every player must have in Minecraft

#5 - Spawner-based XP farm

During the early game, getting XP is not easy. Players don't have good gear to kill mobs and get XP. Mob spawners are the best way to earn XP in Minecraft, and they can be found in dungeons.

These farms are simple to make and just require some mining and water buckets. Players can create an XP farm from any type of mob spawner. Skeleton mob spawner is best for new players since it gives XP, bows, bones, and arrows.

#4 - Cow farm

Cows are an excellent source of leather and food in Minecraft. Leather is required for crafting books used for enchanting and trading. This simple design simply requires some building blocks, one fence, a hopper, a chest, and a bucket of water.

Once the farm design is ready, all a player needs to get it working is a pair of cows. Use wheat to attract cows and push them inside the farm. This farm works by killing adult cows through entity cramming.

#3 - Cobblestone/stone farm

Cobblestones are one of the most used blocks in Minecraft. It can be obtained by mining stone with a non-silk touch pickaxe.

Using a bucket of lava and water, players can create a simple cobblestone farm. When flowing water touches the lava, it turns into a stone block.

After getting the silk touch enchantment, players can also mine stone blocks on this farm.

#2 - Bamboo farm

Fuel is a fundamental part of Minecraft. Without fuel, players can neither smelt ores nor cook food. A bamboo farm acts as an unlimited fuel source. They are one of the best alternatives to coal in this game.

Building this farm can be expensive, but it is definitely worth having. In the video above by YouTuber NaMiature, he makes a simple and easy bamboo farm along with other farms.

#1 - Iron farm

When villagers are scared, they spawn an iron golem to protect themselves. Using this simple game mechanic, players can create iron farms in Minecraft.

Players can either bring villagers from a village or cure zombified villagers. Using a zombie or pillager, players can scare villagers and make them spawn iron golems.

After dying, iron golems drop iron ingots. Iron is a valuable resource in Minecraft. Without them, players cannot mine diamond ore or gold ore.