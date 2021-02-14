5 best farms to make in Minecraft

In Minecraft, a player's efficiency and skill is based on how much the player can do without doing anything at all.

Many farm plans have been developed for Minecraft players to collect endless materials in-game. In games like Minecraft, automation is key. The more a player can attain without doing much more than opening a chest or clicking a button.

The following are some of the best Minecraft farms for players to access unlimited resto unlimited no cost or effort.

Best Minecraft farms

#5 — AFK Fish Farm

Although AFK fish farms no longer work in the more recent Minecraft versions, players who tend to frequent Minecraft versions before 1.16 may still find this beneficial to the game.

AFK fishing is one of the most overpowered farms in the game as they can get players incredible amounts of XP, enchanted books, countless fish, and more.

Saddles and nametags are found quite frequently found during AFK fishing, making them a lot less rare than they usually are, as well.

#4 — Mob Farm

Whether they be for a specific mob or multiple types, Mob farms are a perfect way to collect a lot of a specific mob drop without risk or putting the player in harm's way.

Mob farms can collect stacks upon stacks of loot from mobs in just a few hours, making them extremely efficient. Another great thing to note about mob farms is that they make mobs spawn a lot less frequently in areas, as the majority of the ones for the area will spawn in the farm itself.

#3 — Automatic Crop Farm

Automatic crop farms are perfect for players who want to cut the harvesting period to almost nothing. All drops are released by releasing water over fully grown crops, and they get neatly deposited in chests at the end of the row.

This is a perfect farm for players who want to cut the time they spend harvesting in half, as the players no longer need to harvest the crops; all they have to do, instead, is plant them and wait for them to grow before reaping the rewards.

#2 — XP Farm

There are so many different methods for making functioning XP farms, and they all work really well.

The main reason why players created the idea for an XP farm was to quicken the enchanting process. Although killing mobs individually doesn't give the player too much XP, that number can increase tenfold when the player takes out multiple mobs at a time.

These are some of the most frequently made farms in the game, and for a good reason.

#1 — Iron Farm

The best farm out there for Minecraft players to create is most definitely an iron farm.

Mining is a thing of the past when players make this iron farm, as it can produce up to three hundred iron ingots per hour. Having it running in the background while the player builds or maintains their land is a perfect way to rack up hundreds of iron without doing anything.

This is the ultimate farm for players wanting to create a full beacon with iron blocks.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.