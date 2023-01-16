5 best Minecraft starter bases to build in 2023

Building a base in Minecraft may not be necessary, but it's worth the investment, particularly in Survival and Hardcore Mode. Regarding options, players are only limited by their creativity while building the base of their dreams.

However, creating a sprawling castle or megabase may be too much for newer players. Resources may be scarce, and newcomers may not know many building tricks. With that in mind, they may want to stick to the relative ease of building a starter base instead.

Many starter base ideas may be worth a player's time and effort. Here's a look at five of them.

Starter bases worth trying out in Minecraft in 2023

1) Self-contained base

Players can find all their basic survival amenities within this base's confines (Image via u/DanielPadmore/Reddit)

Many players first consider accessing materials and crafting stations when building their starter base. The design by DanielPadmore on Reddit is a perfect example of a starter base that offers all the necessities while still being affordable in terms of resources.

Small tree farms and crop farms are contained within the walls, along with a small pen for cattle with plenty of storage and crafting blocks accessible upon entering. Wood and cobblestone walls also ensure that players are kept safe from hostile mobs.

2) Sea base

A sea base in Minecraft doesn't always have to be elaborate (Image via Marcel Entertainment/YouTube)

When players hear of an "ocean/sea base," they tend to think of sprawling underwater homes that take considerable time and resources to build.

However, this doesn't always need to be the case, as this build by Marcel Entertainment on YouTube clearly shows. By building a bridge and a platform out into the sea, players can create a solid starter base that's safe due to its location, bottlenecking any ground-based mobs into the bridge.

3) Mushroom base

Mushrooms are easy to hollow out and build bases within (Image via Mojang)

There are unique base-building opportunities if players find themselves in a dark oak forest or mushroom field biome in Minecraft. Specifically, large red mushrooms can be easily hollowed out, allowing players to place bets and craft blocks and store them along with other amenities. Adding a ladder to the mushroom's stem and a trapdoor to enter should also allow players to stay safe from hostile mobs.

4) Treehouse

Treehouses like this jungle home build are light on resources and great for survivability (Image via Minecraft.net)

If players find themselves in a biome with high forest canopies like a jungle, gathering vines and climbing up to build a treehouse may not be a bad idea. These bases provide amenities like many other bases (you can build additional terraces for more space and even place farms in them), and they're also above ground level to keep Minecraft players relatively safe from hostile mobs.

Skeletons can still technically hit a player with well-placed arrows, but depending on the height level of the base, they are likely to sail past or strike the base itself.

5) Mountain base

A mountain home can save a Minecraft player a few materials while building (Image via MAT1CSBuilds/Planet Minecraft)

In mountainous or hill-laden biomes, Minecraft players can save a few materials by digging into the side of a hill or mountain for their base. This way, players don't need to use exterior blocks and can instead focus on tunneling out rooms and additional spaces for crafting blocks, storage, and even farms. Once the base is well-lit, it also shouldn't present any issues with hostile mobs.

However, players should be cautious of any fluids in the hill/mountain when digging into a hill or mountain, as accidents with unintended water or lava flows can occur.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes