7 best mountain house designs for Minecraft 1.19

While Minecraft's mountains may seem inhospitable, they make excellent building sites for future homes.

The Minecraft community has shared a bevy of great mountain home designs. They can make for excellent inspiration or can even be recreated block-by-block.

Whatever a player decides to do, there are more than a few mountain home designs worth looking into. Even after version 1.19's "The Wild Update," players have their pick of the litter when it comes to the right home design for them.

Below, players can find a list of some of the top mountain house options in Minecraft after the release of The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Underwater Mountain House, Modern Mountain Mansion and 5 other top-rated mountain house designs for Minecraft version 1.19

1) Mountain Interior House

A sealed home within a mountain (Image via Spudetti/YouTube)

This Minecraft home keeps traveling around the mountain itself to a minimum. The entirety of the house is built in the mountain's interior, with modular rooms and large glass panels for outdoor viewing. Inside is everything a player might need, including their survival essentials like crafting blocks and storage chests.

The house is also easily accessible from the foot of the mountain, ensuring players won't need to cross any catwalks or scaffolding in order to get to their home.

2) Hanging Mountain Home

This house remains suspended adjacent to a mountain (Image via One Team/YouTube)

If players want an unconventional home design in Minecraft, this certainly fits the bill. The house begins in the interior of the mountain but branches outward and hangs downward.

While it may seem somewhat cramped, this home is surprisingly spacious and has all it needs for a player in Survival Mode. This outward-facing design also allows for expansion if players like, especially considering the laws of gravity don't apply to many building blocks in Minecraft.

3) Underwater Mountain House

This home offers a great view of the sea floor (Image via Zaypixel/YouTube)

Although mountain houses in Minecraft are often built towards the peaks, this design takes an alternate path. Specifically, this home is built at the base of a mountain that is submerged underwater. It's a smaller design, but it is also quite easy to construct, thanks to its low material cost.

The glass paneling on one end of the house looks out into the sea floor, which can make for a nice vista. This is especially true if players construct this home in a warm ocean, as there are likely more than a few aquatic mobs swimming about.

4) Mountain Village Home

Bring along some friends or villagers for this build (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

When building a home on a mountain, why stop at one? Minecraft players can utilize this build to bring their friends along.

Each home is similar in size to a village house, and they are lined throughout the face of a mountain. Players who place a few work blocks in the buildings can even bring along some villagers to live there.

Granted, getting them there can be a little tricky, but it is far from impossible. Just be careful where you step, as some of these homes don't exactly have guardrails.

5) Natural Mountain Home

This house design has a very rustic and overgrown feel (Image via Krizzta/YouTube)

Minecraft players who love extra greenery should love this design. It keeps faith with traditional mountain interior homes but features an overgrowth of vines and leaf blocks to accent the entrance.

The house even has a small fishing pond complete with lily pads. It may not even be a bad idea to breed a frog or two in this tranquil pond.

Granted, if players don't care for the new Minecraft 1.19 mob, they may want to stick to fishing or keeping a small reservoir of fish mobs or axolotls.

6) Modern Mountain Mansion

GeminiTay walks the grounds of her modern mountain home (Image via GeminiTay/YouTube)

Modern mansions aren't cheap to build, but they look spectacular when they're finished. This build is a perfect example of that, and it stays lifted right into the side of a mountain.

The views players can capture from the porches of this mansion are gorgeous. There's even a nice body of water down below for a player's fishing or swimming needs.

Complete with a unique geometric design and even an outdoor fireplace, this house design may be a long-term option for players who manage to complete it.

7) Waterfall Mountain Home

This home design is one of the most unique in version 1.19 (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

For players who want a pleasing and functional house, this design is a complete package. The materials aren't the easiest to procure, but players can't argue with the results.

Water flows endlessly within the glass panes of the windows, providing vision but still offering a comforting sound of rushing water. The entrance is placed at the base of the mountain for easy access as well.

This is arguably one of the longer housing projects in version 1.19, but it's worth every block invested.

