Minecraft players are capable of building some very impressive worlds in the game. Of course, while worlds made in Creative mode can be extremely impressive, there is something to be said about builds completed in Survival mode.

With players needing to collect their own materials, having large and beautiful builds in this mode is often a feat in and of itself.

The top 10 best Minecraft houses ever built in Survival mode

Building a strong home or base of operations is often the first and most important structure that players need to make during their playthrough. Having a safe place to rest and store valuables is very important. Not all houses are created equal, however, and some players have built some seriously impressive houses.

Here are the top 10 best Minecraft houses ever built in Survival mode.

10) Mansion

Of course, having a mansion available inside of a Survival world would be an impressive feat. However, in this build created by Folli, having a beautiful one made by the combination of different blocks such as wood planks and cobblestone can really make it stand out from the rest. Players can check out the above tutorial in order to build one for themselves inside of their own Survival worlds.

9) House inside the Nether

For players looking for something a bit different, this house located inside the Nether could be just what they are looking for. This Bluebits build utilizes blocks that players can find inside of the Nether and also makes clever use of a Nether Portal. Players will find some kind of solace inside of the Nether, rather than feeling unwelcome.

8) Skull Mountain Base

Another build that looks quite impressive, players can create this skull mountain base and make use of some clever placements of different stone blocks to create a skull. This Ayvocado build takes the entire skull and pirate theme and transports players into their own special hidden mountain base. It's perfect for those who want to create a little dread for any potential visitors.

7) Piglin Shaped House

For those players who have always wanted to live inside a Piglin, this build by ChimneySwift11 can make their dreams come true. It is another cute themed house that players can build in Minecraft Survival with the right materials. This house is very impressive in that it looks just like a Piglin but can provide players with all of the comforts of home.

6) Underground Base

Sometimes, the best place for players to take shelter is right under their feet. Having a specialized underground Survival base can really give players the room to build and shelter they need. Plus, they can gain a lot of materials just by digging it out. This build by Spudetti showcases how players can maximize their Survival build and can help them get the room they need to complete the game.

5) Two Player House

What's better than starting out in a Minecraft adventure alone? Starting out a Minecraft adventure with a friend. This specialized house build by Heyimrobby showcases how two players can share a nice house yet still have their own space. With so much potential, this house can be infinitely customized or expanded to give each player what they need while having their friends close by.

4) Underwater House

Much like forging an underground base, having a base inside of a Survival world underwater can help players not only avoid detection from mobs, but from other players as well. This build by Zaypixel highlights how players can really make a home for themselves and keep their valuables safe, even at the bottom of the ocean.

3) Large Oak Survival Base

Sometimes, when trying to go all out on a Survival build, bigger is better. After all, having more space for a player's things as well as any farms and chests to store their valuables, is extremely important in Minecraft. This build tutorial by JUNS MAB Architecture showcases that players can go far with a bit of planning while stretching the limited resources available in Survival.

2) Survival Tower Base

Having a height advantage can help players know exactly what is on the horizon at all times. In a game like Minecraft, having this ability can be very beneficial. This special Survival tower build by ItsMarloe showcases how players can have big things compressed into small packages. Everything they need can be put into a tower as they build upwards.

1) Extremely Large Oak Survival Base

For players who thought the last Oak Survival base was big, this one certainly takes the cake. This build by Folli showcases what players can accomplish with enough materials. With four different watchtowers and a large base in the center, players will be protected from anything that Survival mode can throw at them with this super defensive build.

