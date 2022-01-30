Top 5 types of wood for building in Minecraft

As soon as players enter the world of Minecraft, the first thing they'll need is wood. It is one of the most essential resources for players to survive. With wood, comes crafting tables, basic tools etc., without which playing the game is almost impossible.

The game offers several types of wood depending on the tree type. Players can roam around the world and find different trees, all giving different coloured wood.

Out of them, a few types are more used or are unique. Players can use it in numerous ways, but the most significant difference is when they build with them because of their different colours.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best types of wood for building in Minecraft

5) Crimson

Crimson planks (Image via Minecraft)

This is a special type of wood that can only be found in Crimson forest biomes in the Nether. They have identical properties like any other wood, but they have a colder shade of crimson colour.

Because of their colour, these are excellent for a unique type of build where players want different types of wood colour.

4) Warped

Warped planks (Image via Minecraft)

This is another special type of wood that can only be found in Warped forest biomes in the Nether. They, too, have identical properties like any other type of wood but have a dark teal shade.

Because of their colour, these are an incredible wood type for players to use in builds. They can go well with prismarine blocks as well.

3) Birch

Birch planks (Image via Minecraft)

This is a common type of wood found in birch forests or normal forest biomes. They have the lightest shade of brown amongst normal tree types, making them a good option for making lighter coloured builds. They can be used with dark oak or oak to give builds a nice contrast.

2) Dark Oak

Dark oak planks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dark Oak is an excellent option for players to build a house or hut with a darker hue. This type of wood can only be found in dark forest biomes, making them uncommon.

Their dark brown colour makes them a splendid option for building. They can be used with birch or oak to give a superb contrast to the build.

1) Oak

Oak planks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Oak trees are the most common tree in the game, making oak wood the most common. They have standard brown colour and are the best wood type to build basic and mega structures. Due to its accessibility, it is the best wood type for building.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar