Top 5 uses of oak wood in Minecraft

When players start out in Minecraft, one of the first things they do is begin gathering materials. One of the easiest materials for players to gather, and one they need to begin crafting, is wood.

Players can find oak trees very frequently, as they are the most common tree. A lot of the early game has players using oak wood to craft and build. Here are the top five things players can use oak wood for.

What can oak wood be used for in Minecraft?

Oak wood is very easy for players to collect and can be used for so many things when a player starts a new world. As it is such a versatile material, players will want to gather as much of it as possible to ensure that they have some on hand for whenever they need it.

1) Wooden planks

Players are able to craft oak wood planks (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to craft one oak wood into four wood planks. This is a very good method of quickly making a lot of crafting materials in the early game, as chopping down a few trees will yield quite a bit of resources.

Players can use wood planks for many things, such as building shelter, tools, and more. Players will want to prioritize crafting this material at the beginning of the game.

2) Fuel

Players can easily craft oak wood slabs (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to use oak wood as fuel for smelting. Players can place the oak wood into the furnace to burn for 15 seconds per oak log. However, to maximize burning time, players can craft three logs into 12 planks. They can then craft the 12 planks into 24 slabs, all of which burn for 15 seconds. This is the most effective way for players to run their furnace, especially in the early game.

3) Wooden Pickaxe

A wooden pickaxe is useful for mining other materials players need to build (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to craft tools using oak wood. One of the best starter tools that a player needs to progress and build better items is the wooden pickaxe.

Players can craft a wooden pickaxe with two sticks and three oak planks. This will allow players to then begin mining the stone blocks and be able to mine things such as cobblestone and iron in order to have tools with much more durability.

4) Chests

Chests are a great way for players to store their hard-earned valuables (Image via Minecraft)

Players are going to have a lot of items they need to keep safe and store after a hard day of mining. With oak wood, players can craft a chest using eight wood planks. Chests are able to store up to 27 stacks of items. Chests can also be placed side-by-side to create a large chest. Large chests have slots to hold up to 54 stacks of items. These are integral in any player's build and definitely worth the materials.

5) Beds

Beds allow players to generate a new save point and bypass the night in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Beds are great items for players to have in Minecraft. They help to set the spawn point for players while in the overworld and also allow players to avoid the dangers of mobs that spawn during the night. Beds can be created using three planks and three wool of any color. Sleeping in a bed at least once every three in-game days also prevents players from being attacked by Phantoms.

