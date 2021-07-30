Top 5 easiest Minecraft house tutorials for easy builds

For players new to Minecraft, or for those who are not building experts, finding ways to make easy but nice looking houses can be hard.

Building a house, or some sort of base, in Minecraft is vitally important, especially in the early stages of the game, as it will protect players from dangerous mobs, as well as provide a place to store all items safely.

Because building might not come naturally to some players, watching house building tutorials is the best way to find easy yet beautiful house builds. Listed below are the top 5 easiest Minecraft house tutorials, all of which are decently small, compact and easy to build.

Easy Minecraft House Building Tutorials

#5 - Minecraft Tutorial: How To Make The Easiest Wooden House Ever Made

In this tutorial, TSMC makes what he claims to be the "easiest wooden house ever made ever", and it definitely looks like it would be easy to build. The build includes mostly wood planks, stairs and fences, along with glass, doors, leaves and a few seeds for farming.

The build is rather small, although it fits everything a player needs to properly survive, and then some.

#4 - Minecraft: How To Build A Small Survival Starter House Tutorial

Rizzail showcases a somewhat compact wooden house build that is perfect for building a couple of days into a Minecraft game. Not only does it use little to no variety, as it is mostly wood, but it also gives players the ability to build a nice farm immediately outside of their house, which is perfect for those who do not want to travel far to get food materials.

#3 - Stylish and Compact - A Minecraft Starter House Build Guide

In this tutorial, csx42 builds the perfect starter house in Minecraft. It is small, compact, and yet it has everything players will need in order to survive in Minecraft.

This tutorial is unlike the others, because csx42 demonstrates how easy it is to build by loading up a new Minecraft survival server and building it in real time, while in survival, showcasing that it is perfect for off the bat building.

#2 - Minecraft: How To Build A Small Survival House Tutorial

In this tutorial, Rizzial shows players how to build a somewhat compact house design that mainly uses wood and cobblestone. He states that it should be doable within a player's first few days in Minecraft, meaning it will be perfect for beginners, or for those looking for an easy build.

While it is an easy build, it is still a very pretty one.

#1 - How to make a Minecraft 1.14 Starter Base

This tutorial is by Mumbo Jumbo and provides information on how to create an ideal starter base in Minecraft 1.14. Although it was for 1.14 specifically, it can still be applied to the newer versions of Minecraft.

This tutorial is unlike the others, as Mumbo Jumbo decides to make the base on the side of a mountain, rather than building a house.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul