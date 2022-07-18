5 best ways to farm wood in Minecraft 1.19 update

Wood is arguably the most readily available resource in Minecraft 1.19 update. The first time that players enter the game's world, they will most likely be surrounded by loads of trees. The first item they almost always obtain are logs from which a crafting table is made. Even though wood is commonly found, players can create a farm for it.

Farms are certain contraptions from which players can get a lot of items without working too hard for them. They can be for mob loot, blocks, and other items. Usually players head to the forest and chop some wood from trees; however, if they create a farm for it in Minecraft 1.19 update, they can simply stay in their base and get all kinds of wood blocks.

5 renewable methods to get wood efficiently in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Manually grow and farm trees

There are usually two kinds of farms in Minecraft 1.19 update: automatic and manual. Automatic farms can take some effort to build; hence, players can simply create a realistic farm area for trees and wood.

They will majorly need two items: saplings and bone meal. When they chop down a tree, they can obtain their saplings from leaf blocks and bone meal from bones or composters.

Later, they can create a particular area for replanting trees, grow them quickly with bone meal, and finally chop them down. This is one of the most basic and easy ways to obtain a good amount of wood. They should always remember to keep gathering bone meal and saplings.

4) Compact oak wood farm

If players are somewhat familiar with basic redstone contraptions, they can create a semi-automatic farm for oak wood in a compact location after Minecraft 1.19 update.

The farm will only take a few blocks of space and will automatically grow saplings with the help of a dispenser using bone meal on it. It will require different kinds of redstone components.

Once constructed, players can keep placing and chopping wood from the tree without moving anywhere. If they know the technique, they can lock mouse clicks and make the farm automatic as well.

3) Giant spruce and jungle wood farm

Spruce and jungle trees are the tallest in the game if they are grown in a 2x2 sapling configuration. Hence, they can be strategically placed and mined to obtain a lot of wood in Minecraft 1.19 update.

First, players must create an area where the water will flow towards a collection area. Next, they can create a platform above the water drain where the trees will be grown.

Players must place four saplings in a 2x2 configuration so that the largest tree is grown. Once it grows, players can chop the entire tree to obtain several wood blocks.

This procedure can be rinsed and repeated to get thousands of blocks per hour. When the player's inventory is full, they can simply throw the items down in the water drain that will direct the blocks to the collection area.

2) TNT wood farm

Players who have used TNT blocks know that it will explode other blocks placed in an area, but they will drop as items on the ground. This is the base concept for the next type of farm where players can set up one TNT device that will explode near constantly generating logs.

Once the logs explode and drop, the collection area will store the blocks in a chest. To repeat this cycle, a redstone contraption can be made which will push the generated tree blocks to the place where the TNT will explode. This way, players can easily obtain thousands of blocks.

1) Infinite wood and bone meal factory

This is arguably the most powerful and complicated farm that players can build for farming wood blocks and bone meals in Minecraft 1.19 update. The same concept of TNT exploding to drop wood blocks as items has been used, but it has been expanded quite a lot.

In this, the contraption will automatically grow a tree and several TNT blocks will drop from above and explode the tree. Once this is done, the logs will go to the storage system, while some of them will go to another redstone contraption where bone meal will be created.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

