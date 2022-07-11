How to use a Buildcraft redstone engine in Minecraft update

Minecraft forever changed when they updated to 1.5, which is known as the Redstone Update. Redstone has gone on to become one of the most vital items for players. However, what's really cool about redstone is that players have somehow created working computers, video game emulators and other awesome machines inside the game.

Redstone essentially functions as a Minecraft power source. With it, things can be automated, and power can be accessed. In a game made entirely of blocks, the sole form of 'electricity' is pretty valuable.

There is a very popular mod in Minecraft called Buildcraft. This mod focuses around the transportation and collection of items using a system of pipes, engines and machines. In it, players can construct a redstone engine. Here's how to do it.

Redstone engine in Minecraft Buildcraft mod: A complete guide

Note that this is only possible with the Buildcraft mod. There are ways to make redstone power devices in vanilla, but those are different.

In the Buildcraft mod, there are three types of engines. A redstone engine is the weakest of the three, but that also means it's the cheapest. This engine is probably the easiest to construct.

When used correctly, these engines can operate indefinitely and won't explode, so while they are the weakest, there is still value in making one.

To construct one, Minecraft gamers need the following items:

Three Wooden Planks

Two Wood Gears

One Piston

Three Glass blocks.

These engines cannot be connected to pipes like the others. Instead, they have to be directly connected to whatever machine they're being used to power.

There are four stages of power for this engine:

Blue: Makes 1 Energy Pulse every 5 seconds.

Green: Makes 1 Energy Pulse every 2.5 seconds.

Orange: Makes 1 Energy Pulse every 1.25 seconds.

Red: Makes 1 Energy Pulse every 0.625 seconds.

If the engine is black, players need to hit it with a wrench. If the engine stays red and doesn't go back and forth between red and orange, it means it's in danger of exploding and has been set up wrongly.

Redstone engine (Image via Reddit)

As they're the lowest power engines available in this mod, they're typically only used to power low-level items, like wooden transport pipes, wooden waterproof pipes or Buildcraft pipes.

According to the Minecraft Wiki:

"Redstone engines are most often used for powering things like wooden pipes when it's not necessary to move many items at once. The minimum configuration takes only two blocks: the engine itself and a lever or redstone torch. Redstone engines can NOT be used to power other machines or kinesis pipes."

They page also mentions a few other items the engine can be used for:

"In addition to wooden pipes, redstone engines are able to power two basic machines directly, the pump and the mining well, though they require multiple Redstone Engines more running hot to have any effect."

This mod can be downloaded from CurseForge here. It's a Java Edition exclusive mod.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far