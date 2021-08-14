Top 5 rarest mob drops in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can obtain hundreds of different blocks and items. Many of these items can be gained by killing mobs. When a mob dies or gets killed by a player, it will drop various items.

Depending on the mob, players can get a variety of different loot items. For example, cows drop beef, sheep drop wool, skeletons drop bones, and so on. But these are the apparent drops that one would expect from a mob.

However, most players may not know about the hidden loot possessed by some of the mobs in Minecraft.

Rarest mob drops in Minecraft

5) Emeralds from foxes

Foxes are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. They make adorable noises, like to snuggle and sleep under trees. Those are enough reasons to have one as a pet. Cuteness isn't the only benefit of getting foxes in Minecraft.

There is a 5% chance for a fox to spawn with emerald in its mouth. Players can give the fox a food item to make it drop the emerald. Apart from that, foxes can also spawn with rabbit's foot, rabbit hide, eggs, wheat, feather, and leather.

4) Enchanted books from vindicators

Vindicators (Image via Minecraft)

Vindicators are a type of villager mob usually found during raids and in woodland mansions. Some players may not know that this mob has a tiny chance of dropping an enchanted book. Unfortunately, this can only happen in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

3) Bonemeal and bones from tropical fish

In Minecraft Java Edition, there is a 5% chance for a tropical fish to drop bonemeal upon dying, whereas Bedrock Edition players have a 25% chance to get bones from tropical fish. Players rarely get to see these drops as tropical fish farming is not common.

They can also get these drops at the same rate from pufferfish. Both tropical fish and pufferfish spawn in warm oceans and lukewarm oceans.

2) Potions from witches

Witch drinking potion (Image via Minecraft)

Witches have the biggest drop loot table in Minecraft. On dying, this mob can drop sticks, spider eyes, sugar, redstone, gunpowder, glowstone dust, and even glass bottles. Some may not know witches can drop potions since few witch farms rely on them dying at the players' hands.

If a player kills a witch when it's about to use a potion, there is an 8.5% chance to get that potion. This way, players can acquire potions of healing, fire resistance, swiftness, and water breathing.

1) Slime balls from baby pandas

Baby pandas (Image via bugs.ojang)

Baby pandas are arguably the most adorable mob in Minecraft. They also have one of the rarest drops in the game. Baby pandas have a 0.00166% chance to drop slime balls upon sneezing.

Weak baby pandas sneeze more often than regular ones and have a 2% chance to drop slime balls.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

