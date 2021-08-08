Top 5 mobs confirmed for future Minecraft updates

It is common for Minecraft updates to introduce new mobs every now and then. Mojang added three new mobs in the recent 1.17 update: axolotls, goats, and glow squids.

Sometimes, Mojang hosts a mob vote to get the community's opinion on which mob should be added next. Other than that, developers have also revealed mobs through Twitter and biome votes.

This article shares some mobs that Mojang has confirmed for future updates.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Confirmed mobs for future Minecraft updates

5) Frog

Minecraft players have been asking for frogs in swamp biomes for a long time. Having listened to the community, frogs were duly introduced in Minecon 2019 biome improvement poll. Sadly, swamp biomes lost the vote to the mountains.

In the future, Mojang will probably release a biome update, especially for swamp biomes, as they are adding mountains along with goats in the Caves & Cliffs update.

4) Ostrich

Ostrich has also been officially announced for a future update and will spawn in the savanna biomes. Hearing "savanna" creates the idea of safari-type wild areas in Minecraft. Sadly, players will only find weird-looking acacia trees and ugly dried grass.

Ostriches will be among the few wild animals available in Minecraft and will only be found in savannas. Like real ostriches, these mobs will also like to put their head into the ground.

3) Vulture

In Minecon 2019's biome voting event, Mojang showed vultures for the first time. In a future update, vultures will start spawning in badland biomes. Developers had also mentioned they would add a new flowery cactus.

Players will usually find vultures swooping down and sitting on these flowery cactuses.

2) Meerkat

Many players would agree that deserts are just too plain and boring. Adding some new mobs would definitely improve the desert experience in Minecraft. At Minecon 2018, deserts were going to receive a new mob called meerkat. Sadly, that didn't happen as the desert placed last in the voting polls.

Even though the desert lost the vote, that doesn't mean it won't receive an update. Mojang might bring a biome update for old biomes and add all the confirmed mobs related to them, including meerkat.

1) Warden

Warden (Image via Mojang)

Warden is the final Caves & Cliffs mob coming in Minecraft 1.18 update. It is a blind hostile mob with an inbuilt sculk sensor. Warden cannot see its enemies but can detect them from vibrations.

Warden is going to be among the strongest mobs in Minecraft. At Minecon 2020, it was shown defeating a player covered in full netherite armor with just a few hits. Many players would love to face a new challenge in Minecraft.

