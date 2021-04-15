Top 5 uses for spruce wood in Minecraft

Spruce wood comes from a type of tree that can be found in cold biomes in Minecraft. This is a type of wood that can be found at a tall state in podzol or a normal version when in other cold biomes.

Spruce wood has similar uses to any other type of wood in Minecraft. However, its dark color can add to a player's build. And saplings make it a renewable source for players to use for either building something or crafting an item.

Even the saplings have a use for players in colder biomes, either as a way to get more wood or as bone marrow for plants.

Here are five ways players can use spruce wood in Minecraft.

5 best uses for spruce wood in Minecraft

#1 - Fuel

Any type of wood can be used as a renewable source of fuel for players that don't have coal in Minecraft. This includes spruce wood for fuel in smelting or cooking items.

Spruce wood in any of its variants can be placed into the fueling section of something that requires a fuel source.

#2 - Building

Building with spruce wood can add a darker color to a player's build. Players will notice that villages in any cold biome will be built with spruce wood. The wood's dark color can be used for a winter aesthetic in a player's home or structure.

#3 - Charcoal

Any wood can be used inside of a furnace to make charcoal. This includes spruce wood. The spruce wood is placed on the top square as an item that will be smelted or cooked. The player can then put any type of fuel at the bottom to result in charcoal.

#4 - Bone marrow

Spruce saplings drop from trees that have no wood left. Leaving the leaves of a spruce tree floating will eventually drop items including saplings.

Having an overabundance of saplings can be solved by either planting or turning them into bone marrow material. Bone marrow is made by taking a plant and putting it inside of composters. Also, it takes over twenty spruce saplings to fill a compost bin in Minecraft.

#5 - Crafting

Wood blocks in Minecraft can be used to make other wooden items such as doors, stairs, slabs, etc. This applies to all types of wood, including spruce. Also, campfires and smokers are among the list of other things that can be made out of spruce wood.