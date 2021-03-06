5 things players didn't know about biomes in Minecraft

Biomes are distinct climate zones in Minecraft, which include jungles, plains, deserts, and more.

One of Minecraft's greatest features are the biomes that players are able to explore during their in-game adventures. A player could be exploring in the heart of a jungle for a few minutes before stumbling upon an igloo in a snowy taiga.

The multiple biomes of Minecraft make the world feel bigger, more expansive, and more diverse. Anyone who has played Minecraft is probably already familiar with all of these facts, but there are a handful of unique features about biomes that are less commonly known.

This article showcases five neat facts about biomes in Minecraft that the average player likely doesn't know about.

5 facts about biomes that Minecraft players didn't know about

#5 - Warm Biomes will cause Snow Golems to melt

A snow golem melted in a desert in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes, it can be difficult for players to tell that warm biomes are supposed to be hot in Minecraft. It is not like players can see their avatar sweating or needing to drink water because of the heat.

However, players will immediately learn that deserts and other warm biomes have high temperatures when they try to make a snow golem in one of them. Any snow golem in one of these biomes will immediately start to melt and quickly perish.

This makes a whole lot of sense, as snow and ice will quickly melt in any warm location in the real world.

All the sand and scorching sun are not just for show in Minecraft. It is actually really hot in those biomes.

#4 - Overcast in dry warm biones instead of precipitation

Overcast sky in a Minecraft desert (Image via Minecraft)

Warm and dry biomes in Minecraft, such as deserts, will never see rain. Players can quickly put this to the test by exploring and playing in a desert. At no point during that desert adventure will it ever rain in that biome.

However, there will be a noticeable overcast that players will see in the sky when it is raining in other biomes. This can be useful knowledge for players who have an item that can be impacted by rain, such as a riptide enchanted trident.

#3 - Precipitation changes from biome to biome

Raining in a plains biome, but not in a desert biome in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can immediately see the difference in precipitation when they change between one biome and another. For example, players who move from a plains biome to a snowy tundra will notice that rain will transform into snow instantaneously.

This can lead to some neat interaction between biomes as players duck back and forth and experience the immediate changes in weather.

#2 - Gold Ore can generate on the surface in Mesa biomes

Gold ore generated on the surface of a mesa biome in Minecraft (Image via iDeactivateMC/YouTube)

Due to the nature of mesa biomes, gold ore can sometimes be found generated on the surface. Gold ore also generates more in any type of badlands biome.

This means that looking through mesa biomes is one of the best ways for players to find gold ore.

#1 - Hostile mobs do not spawn in mushroom fields

Hostile mobs do not spawn in mushroom fields even at night (Image via Minecraft)

The safest biome in all of Minecraft is mushroom fields. This is because hostile mobs will never spawn in one of these areas. There are no creepers, zombies, spiders or scary monsters that can be spawned in mushroom fields. However, hostile mobs can migrate and move into the area.

The only mobs that can spawn in this biome are mooshrooms. No other type of passive mob will spawn in this biome either.

This means that mushroom fields are a great place for players who are looking to get a respite from monsters or are searching for a safe place to make a base in Hardcore mode.

