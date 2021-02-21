5 things players likely don't know about the Snow Golem in Minecraft

Snow Golems are mobs that players can create in Minecraft with just a few snow blocks and a proper carved pumpkin to serve as the head.

These friendly snowman-like creatures can be brought into the world of Minecraft by players. Once spawned, they have a will of their own and fight back against any hostile mob by launching snowballs to knock them back.

Despite their proclivity for launching projectiles, these mobs do not do damage, except for two small exceptions. On top of that, Snow Golems are one of the weakest mobs in Minecraft due to their various vulnerabilities.

However, there are a handful of neat facts about Snow Golems that most players may not be aware of, and this article showcases five such things.

Five things about the Snow Golem that Minecraft players likely don't know

#5 - Snow Golems can aggravate Iron Golems

A Snow Golem near an Iron Golem in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Snow Golems will only ever intentionally throw snowballs intended to hit hostile mobs who wish to do them harm. However, villagers can occasionally get caught in the crossfire.

If a Snow Golem strikes a villager while they are near one of their Iron Golems, the latter will become aggressive towards the Snow Golem. The Snow Golem will then be smashed to bits and pummeled to death by the Iron Golem.

All that will be left of the poor Snow Golem is a pile of snowballs.

#4 - Enderman can accidentally make a Snow Golem

Endermen mobs creating a Snow Golem in Minecraft (Image via ibxtoycat/YouTube)

It is fairly common knowledge that Endermen mobs can pick up and place blocks. This means that an Enderman could accidentally create a Snow Golem entirely on their own by picking up and placing a carved pumpkin.

Witnessing an Enderman do this naturally out in the wild would be incredibly rare, but players can influence the process to happen with a little friendly nudge.

If players were to put Endermen inside a room entirely made of snow blocks with a few carved pumpkins lying around, they would eventually pick up one of the pumpkins and place it back down.

This action would then bring a Snow Golem to life without the player being the one to do it.

#3 - Snow Golems do damage to Blazes & Wolves

A Snow Golem doing damage to a Blaze (Image via Minecraft)

Under most circumstances, the snowballs launched by Snow Golems do no damage and only knock the entity it hits backward. However, Snow Golems will do damage to any blazes that they hit with their snowballs.

Snow Golems will also damage wolves with their snowballs, which has been a longstanding bug in the game.

#2 - Snow Golems have a face

A Snow Golem without its carved pumpkin head in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The pumpkin is not the Snow Golem's actual face, as they have a real face hiding underneath the pumpkin. All Minecraft players need to do to see it is use a pair of shears on the Snow Golem.

The carved pumpkin will drop to the ground, and players will be able to see what a Snow Golem really looks like.

#1 - Fire Resistance can protect Snow Golems from melting

A Snow Golem with Fire Resistance in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Snow Golems are particularly vulnerable to heat and will melt to death if placed in a warm-weather biome or the Nether. However, Minecraft players can save a Snow Golem from this gruesome fate by providing the mob with some Fire Resistance.

Minecraft players can lob a Splash Potion of Fire Resistance at the Snow Golem, and it will be able to survive in warm weather biomes and the Nether for the duration of the potion.