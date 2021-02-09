Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can earn the "Body Guard" achievement by creating their very own Iron Golems for the first time.

Iron Golems are the stalwart protectors of villagers and their homes in Minecraft. These brave creatures are massive and can deal devastating amounts of damage to Illager mobs or potentially malevolent players.

These massive mobs can be found naturally generated in villages but can also be created to serve as personal bodyguards. The process of creating an Iron Golem is rather simple but will require a great deal of iron.

This article will break down how Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can create an Iron Golem and earn the "Body Guard" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Body Guard

To craft an Iron Golem, players will need to get their hands on four blocks of iron. A player can assemble one of these blocks by combining nine iron ingots at a crafting table.

Iron ore can be found in the depths of Minecraft's Overworld, such as in caves, caverns, and ravines. The ore can be mined with a stone pickaxe and then brought to a furnace for smelting.

Once the furnace is powered by a fuel source such as coal, the iron ore can be smelted into iron ingots

Already crafted iron ingots can be found naturally in various chests that are located inside generated structures throughout Minecraft.

Buried treasure chests, armorer chests, weaponsmith chests, and toolsmith chests have the highest chances of containing iron ingots.

Minecraft players will need a total of 36 iron ingots in order to craft all four blocks of iron needed to make an Iron Golem.

After Minecraft players have acquired four blocks of iron, they will need to get a block to serve as the head of the golem. Carved pumpkins, pumpkins, or jack o'lanterns can be used for this purpose.

Pumpkins can be found naturally generated in most biomes throughout Minecraft's Overworld. However, they can also be found inside tents in pillager outposts and a few different rooms in woodland mansions.

At some taiga and snowy taiga villages, pumpkins can also be found in lieu of hay bales.

Once Minecraft players have gathered everything that they need to build an Iron Golem, all that they have to do is assemble it.

The pattern to make an Iron Golem in Minecraft, with the piece of orange wool representing where the pumpkin head should go (Image via Minecraft)

The iron blocks need to be placed down to form the shape of the letter "T", as pictured above.

The pumpkin, carved pumpkin, or jack o'lantern then needs to be placed on top of the center upper block. The block of orange wool in the image is where the pumpkin head needs to go.

If done properly, an Iron Golem will instantly spawn, and Minecraft Bedrock players will obtain the "Body Guard" achievement.