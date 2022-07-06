10 best treehouse designs to build in Minecraft 1.19

When Minecraft players are building a home, they may just want to look to a nice forest to construct a treehouse.

A treehouse would keep players above any hostile mobs that spawn while still providing everything needed for survival, including food, crafting, storage and beds.

Creative players can even create a tree that their future Minecraft home can rest upon. However, this isn't required, and players can still use the game's naturally generated trees to hold up their treehouse.

Treehouse designs come in many shapes and sizes, as proven by the large amount that has been posted by the community. Below, players can find some of the best treehouse designs to utilize in their next 1.19 build.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Modern treehouse, Tree mansion and 8 other excellent treehouses to build in Minecraft 1.19

1) Nether Treehouse

A treehouse constructed in the Nether's forest biomes (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

The Nether may be a considerably inhospitable realm in Minecraft, but that doesn't mean players can't make a home there.

This dimension possesses two different forest biomes, the crimson and warped fungus variants. These areas have their own unique fungal trees that can be used to create a treehouse if need be.

It doesn't hurt to have safe refuge in the Nether. A treehouse in a Nether forest may be a great starting point for players while they're out exploring the burning dimension.

2) Jungle Treehouse

Jungle treehouses can be constructed considerably high up (Image via Mr Mirror/YouTube)

Minecraft's jungle biomes have high-reaching jungle trees complete with viny overgrowth. Considering how much room these trees allow, players can create effective treehouses in the rainforest-like canopy without too much effort.

Considering so much jungle wood is nearby, it shouldn't be difficult to cut down a few jungle trees and begin building on the treetops. Add a few leaf blocks and vines for an excellent overgrown and rustic appearance.

3) Treehouse Castle

This design utilizes stone bricks in its construction (Image via @imdatimelord/Instagram)

Though many treehouse designs in Minecraft utilize wood blocks, there's no rule that says it's mandatory.

This design from Instagram user Imdatimelored utilizes wood blocks as a walkway, but the physical building itself is comprised of mostly stone bricks and standard clay bricks.

This not only improves the durability of the treehouse, but it looks incredibly appealing and unique. A design like this would make for an excellent fit in a medieval village or fantasy town.

4) Modern Treehouse

The modern architecture design works well in treehouses (Image via 6tenstudio/YouTube)

Modern homes and mansions are some of Minecraft's most popular designs. They can be applied to various biomes, from mountains and plains to the surface of the ocean.

It only stands to reason that modern architecture can be applied to treehouse designs as well. This particular design will require either quartz or white concrete blocks to pull off effectively. These blocks pair exceptionally with wooden log blocks, making a modern treehouse a perfect fit in a player's forest.

5) Four Player Treehouse

This home's modular design is perfect for multiplayer (Image via WiederDude/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need to expand their treehouse prospects to accommodate multiplayer situations. This design by WiederDude on YouTube uses modular living spaces to allow two players to exist in each compartmentalized room.

Four players can comfortably fit in this particular build. The central tree trunk serves as a stairway to the living spaces while also providing crafting and storage as needed.

6) Hanging Treehouse

This build should be cheap, and it's quite unique among its kind (Image via MarchiWORX/YouTube)

For an unconventional Minecraft build, players may want to look to this design by MarchiWORX.

Suspended from a high-reaching jungle tree, this combination of stone blocks and wooden planks hangs from the tree instead of being directly built into it.

Players will surely want to build a safe exit from this particular creation, but its form is pleasant, and its construction is solid enough to provide anything a Survival player might need.

7) Platform-Based Treehouse

Open up your treehouse design with this platform-based build (Image via Mojang)

While many treehouses in Minecraft use closed and traditional home designs, others open things up substantially.

This creation uses large wooden platforms to keep a player's treehouse expanded and open to the sky. These platforms can be built as ostensibly large as a player might like as long as they're anchored to a central tree.

Just be sure to construct fences around the perimeter; it will be quite a long way down if a player falls off accidentally.

8) Water Slide Treehouse

A treehouse like this provides an easy way down (Image via TSMC/YouTube)

One of the bigger treehouse-building challenges in Minecraft is creating a way to descend it. Most players utilize ladders or water elevators, but a little creativity sometimes goes a long way.

This build by TSMC uses a stairway to ascend and descend the house. However, it also possesses a waterslide for players to quickly descend when they need to.

9) Tree Mansion

Fortunately, the tree in this build won't buckle under pressure (Image via TSMC/YouTube)

If Minecraft players have the materials on hand, it may not be a bad idea to make a treehouse a permanent home by converting it into a mansion. However, with homes this large, it's likely that players may just need to create a custom tree to keep it in place.

Players can use wooden blocks to create this mansion, but the likes of concrete or quartz would make it somewhat sturdier while also being resistant to fire.

Create a nice redstone elevator at the base of this build, and players will have their canopy-set home to enjoy for a long time.

10) Spiral Treehouse

This build is both quixotic and iconic (Image via Otama The World/YouTube)

For a very unconventional take on a treehouse, this Minecraft build is an excellent option. Instead of being built directly into a tree, it uses wood blocks to simulate an unusually-warped trunk that holds the home at the top.

Leaf blocks accent the trunk to keep it from looking too unnatural, and Minecraft players can ascend the log blocks themselves to make it to their house.

Just be careful as you descend, as this build makes it quite easy to fall and take damage with a badly-placed step.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far