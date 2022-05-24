How to grow jungle trees in Minecraft

Minecraft has a small but interesting collection of tree types, including jungle trees, one of the latest additions until mangrove trees are introduced in version 1.19.

Found natively in Minecraft's jungle biomes, these trees are considerably taller than most, capable of growing up to 30 blocks tall. Jungle trees can also grow in small "bush" variants, as they are only a few blocks in height.

Regardless of how players find them in the natural world, growing them is pretty similar to growing other trees. However, there are specific nuances that users may want to be aware of in case they want to grow more giant jungle trees.

Minecraft: Jungle tree growth facts and steps

Jungle trees can reach considerable heights on their own (Image via Mojang)

Like many trees in Minecraft, gamers will need a sapling of a jungle tree to plant and grow one. These saplings can be planted in ordinary dirt, coarse dirt, or grass blocks. However, if they would like, jungle saplings can also be placed in podzol, mycelium (in Java Edition), rooted dirt, moss blocks, and even farmland (in Java Edition).

No matter where a jungle sapling is set, it will eventually grow into a jungle tree with at least a one-block high trunk. However, with enough room, the tree can grow much larger.

Growing a jungle tree in Minecraft requires the sapling to have a 3x3 space of an empty room and at least five blocks of air above the sapling. Additionally, 1x1 jungle trees will need at least a 5x5 area at the top of their trunks to grow their leaves.

It's also possible to grow a 2x2 jungle tree by placing four jungle saplings together in a 2x2 formation. 2x2 trees will still need a 5x5 area at the peak and 11 blocks above the saplings to ensure maximum growth height. A 3x3 site will also need to be cleared around the saplings of a 2x2 tree to provide the best growth potential.

Growing jungle trees in Minecraft

Find some jungle seeds for planting. As previously indicated, jungle trees grow naturally in all jungle biomes. Simply break the jungle tree's trunk blocks, and a sapling should fall to the ground as the leaf blocks deteriorate (or are destroyed by the player). Place the sapling(s) on an appropriate block. Ensure there is plenty of room, as referenced above, to help the jungle tree grow as high as possible. Once the trees are planted, they'll grow over time. No water sources are needed. However, users can speed up the process by applying bone meal to the sapling(s). With enough bone meal, they can almost instantly grow a full jungle tree, or within a few moments.

That's all there is to it! Growing jungle trees is reasonably in line with growing other trees, but additional space is needed to ensure these vast trees have enough room to grow as much as possible.

