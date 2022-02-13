Top 5 uses of Mycelium in Minecraft

Minecraft hosts an incredible number of unique blocks, with many having their variants. Many of these blocks, like diorite and andesite, are used for decoration. While others, like smithing tables and stonecutters, have specific uses. One unique block is Mycelium.

Mycelium is a rare variant of a grass block that is found only in the Mushroom biome. It serves as the biome's primary foundation block. It is purple-colored, making it quite different from most other terrain-based blocks in the game.

This article will go over some of the best uses of Mycelium.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Mycelium in Minecraft: Best uses of the block

5) Huge mushroom growth

Huge mushrooms in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Mycelium can play a huge factor in assisting the growth of huge mushrooms in the game. Mycelium allows giant mushrooms to grow regardless of light level, unlike dirt, grass blocks, and coarse dirt. Without Mycelium, these mushrooms need conditions displaying a light level of 12 or lower.

4) Planting Fungus

Fungus can be considered as the Nether counterpart of mushrooms from the overworld. Two types of fungi can be found in the Nether, the Warped Fungus and the Crimson Fungus. Players can plant fungus on mycelium blocks, which will prevent them from breaking off and falling due to high light levels.

3) Custom Mushroom Biome

Another shot of a mushroom biome, the primary source of mycelium (Image via Minecraft)

When placed beside a dirt or grass block, mycelium blocks tend to spread the substance to other blocks rapidly. This can eventually evolve into the player’s very own Mycelium patch. Players can freely grow mushrooms, fungi, and giant mushrooms here.

2) Mushroom spawning conditions

According to the game’s basic mechanics, all mushrooms require a light level of 12 or lower to grow and thrive. Otherwise, they break and fall on the ground. Mycelium blocks act as a solution to this, as mushrooms can grow and be placed on these blocks. This is because mycelium blocks negate any light level exceeding the given limit.

1) Mob-free land

Most mobs in Minecraft displayed (Image via Minecraft)

The mushroom biome is considered one of the safest biomes in the game. This is primarily because hostile mobs do not spawn over mycelium and inside mushroom biomes. This can aid the player's survival playthrough and their crops, tamed animals, and more.

