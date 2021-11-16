How to farm mycelium in Minecraft

Found naturally in mushroom fields, mycelium is a spore-releasing variant of the ordinary dirt block that can be significantly tougher to find in some Minecraft seeds.

Since players may not want to take an entire Minecraft biome's worth of mycelium with them as they travel, farming the block is also a viable option that will likely prevent multiple trips to the mushroom fields.

All mycelium requires to spread is adjacent dirt blocks and a light level of nine or higher above it. The dirt blocks will also need a light level of at least four for the mycelium to spread.

Creating a simple mycelium farm in Minecraft

Mycelium begins spreading slowly across a farm plot (Image via StrifeTamer/YouTube)

Before Minecrafters start their mycelium farm in earnest, they'll need a few blocks of mycelium. This is easily done in Creative Mode, but Survival Mode gamers will need to acquire mycelium blocks in a mushroom fields biome using a tool enchanted with Silk Touch.

If mined without Silk Touch, the mycelium will just drop a dirt block, so the enchantment is necessary here.

Once users have at least a few blocks of mycelium available, they'll want to find an open area to place their farm. Ensure that unobstructed sunlight can reach the farm, as the light level is crucial for the spread of mycelium, and artificial lighting can be more challenging to place throughout.

Create a large square perimeter for the farm base made of a solid non-grass or dirt block like wood, stone, etc. Inside the perimeter limits, dig/mine any inside blocks so that there is a one-block deep hole.

Fill this hole with dirt blocks, and at the center of the farm, place at least two mycelium blocks on top of the existing dirt blocks. Minecraft players can also surround and cover these mycelium blocks with fencing lined with torches or lanterns to improve the light level at night.

This is essentially the most basic way to farm mycelium. Over time, the mycelium blocks on the top of the center of the farm will slowly spread over the surface of the dirt blocks.

Once the mycelium has fully spread, Minecrafters can dig the mycelium blocks out and replace them with dirt blocks. However, it is essential to leave the topmost mycelium blocks in the center alone, as removing them will cease the spread of the mycelium.

