Stone brick is a decorative construction block in Minecraft. This block can be made out of stone on a stonecutter. Generated structures in Minecraft can be seen using these blocks in their construction. They can be found naturally intact or in an overgrown and aged state. These aged blocks include a mossy, cracked version of stone brick items. This is a block that can be mined using any type of pickaxe. Mining by hand will result in nothing being dropped at despawn.

Once a player has either found or made stone bricks they can be used in construction. They can add a different textured look to a players' stone home or other builds. Players can also use them to make other things using either a crafting table, furnace, blast furnace, or a stonecutter.

Stone bricks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

modern stone brick home: Image via Mojang

Stone can be made by smelting cobblestone in either a furnace or a blast furnace. A player can make stone bricks after making stone by using a stonecutter. Smelting stone bricks will give players a cracked version. The mossy type cannot be made by players.

These blocks can be mined using any type of pickaxe. Nothing will drop if mined by hand. Players should be cautious when mining stone bricks in their generated structures. These blocks have a chance of being infested with silverfish.

A silverfish is a small bug mob that is commonly found in caves and strongholds. It is not uncommon for a silverfish spawner to be found at the end portal inside a stronghold. The silverfish mob has the ability to hide in any type of stone. A Minecraft silverfish hiding in stone will turn it into an infested version of that block. Silverfish will then attack players who mine the infested block they were hiding inside.

Other things that can be made with stone bricks include the loadstone. Players need chiseled stone bricks and a netherite ingot to make a loadstone. Loadstones in Minecraft are used to alter where a compass points. Using a compass on a loadstone makes the tool point towards it rather than north. A player can make a chiseled stone brick using a stonecutter in Minecraft. Use the stonecutter on stone brick blocks to make the chiseled version.

Stone brick items can be found in naturally generated structures. Places where players can find them include sunken homes and strongholds. Villager homes are not made using these blocks. However, a player has a chance to find them in Minecraft villages by looking through chests.