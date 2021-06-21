Top 3 uses of concrete in Minecraft 

Concrete in real life is the basic block for any building. In Minecraft, most people tend to build their houses with stone blocks. Concrete is a useful, strong block that can be used for several things. The concrete mix is crafted and smelted into blocks.

Sand and gravel can be fitted in reverse patterns, sand in corners, and gravel on sides. This will return four concrete mixes. It looks like a gray gravely blob, like a ball of clay. When it is smelted, it returns a concrete block. Concrete blocks look like lighter stones, with no lines going across.

Top 5 uses of concrete in Minecraft

1) Building blocks

Concrete as a building block in Minecraft is creeper resistant. It is strong, but not strong enough to resist TNT. This is good for houses that are located in regions that usually get attacked by creepers. Concrete is the go-to block for hardcore survivalists who like to stay up fighting their foes outside at night or draw aggro from the creepers to troll them by letting them explode.

2) Note Blocks

Note blocks play a musical note when hit or when powered by redstone. A note block must have at least one block of air above it to play a sound. Notes can be heard up to 48 blocks away. The volume of a note block decreases as the player gets further away from it.

Note blocks play when on or next to a powered block. Each time a note block plays a note, a note particle may fly out of the top (if pressed too fast, notes may not appear), with the color depending on the pitch (but not the instrument).

Concrete blocks may be used as note blocks to emit sounds of a bass drum in Minecraft.

3) Decorative purposes

The bright and solid colors of concrete make it useful for decoration. It has more pronounced colors than terracotta, and unlike wool, it is not flammable. Beautiful houses made of concrete are very often seen on the public servers of Minecraft.

