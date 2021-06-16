Top 5 underwater mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most in-demand sandbox games in the market right now. Mojang has made fans very happy by releasing so much new content in the recent update.

The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update added three new mobs to the game, two of which are aquatic. The newly added mobs are goats, axolotls, and glow squid.

Axolotls and glow squid are the two new aquatic mobs added to the game in the first phase of the Caves & Cliffs update, making the total count of aquatic mobs in the game eleven, which was previously nine.

There are hostile aquatic mobs in the game as well, like the elder guardian and drowned. These mobs will attack players whenever they get close to them in a specific range.

Best underwater mobs in Minecraft

1) Turtle

Alex with two turtles (Image via Mojang)

These leisurely and endearing reptiles can be found on the overworld's hot, sunny, and sandy beaches. Players often underestimate the speed of this creature underwater as it moves so slowly on land.

When turtles hatch, they remember the block as their home beach, and they will always try to return to their home beach.

Players can tame turtles in Minecraft by dropping sugarcanes or melons on the block on which the turtle is hiding.

4) Dolphin

Dolphins swimming towards cod (Image via Minecraft net)

Dolphins are found in all ocean biomes except frozen oceans in groups of 3-5. They are passive mobs which means they will not hurt players.

The latter will gain the Dolphin's Grace effect if they sprint swim within the radius of a dolphin. This effect increases the swimming speed of the gamer for five seconds.

Also, if they feed the dolphin a raw cod, it will lead them to a treasure.

3) Tropical Fish

Wild tropical fish variants (Image via Minecraft fandom)

Tropical fish are beautiful, colorful, and commonly found passive mobs.

There are 2,700 different variants of tropical fish in-game, and they can be found in groups of nine at the maximum.

2) Axolotl

Two axolotl on a beach (Iamge via Minecraft)

Axolotls are one of the newest mobs in the game. These cute creatures have won the hearts of the players since the day they were first shown in the MineCon 2020 stream.

Axolotls can be found in caves where it is dark and in the depths of the ocean. They cannot survive more than five minutes outside of water, so if players place them on land, they start moving towards the closest water source.

1) Glow Squid

Three glow squids in a deep ravine (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids are a variety of squid that will spawn underwater where it is very dark. They shine in the gloomy depths of the oceans and drop glow ink sacs upon death.

These mobs were a fan favorite at the 2020 Mob Vote event at MineCon and were added to the game by winning the most votes.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do subscribe to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer