Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop guide: How to get rewards from livestreams

Honkai Star Rail players can get great rewards if their in-game accounts are connected and enabled for Twitch drops. Developer MiHoYo has announced a rewards program that will run for the first full month of the game's launch, containing various in-game resources. As simple as it all sounds, there are some prior steps that players will have to complete.

Since Twitch accounts aren't automatically eligible for reward drops, the steps mentioned in the following section are mandatory. The first is to connect the game account to the streaming platform. It is a one-time process, and Honkai Star Rail players shouldn't have any issues completing it.

Honkai Star Rail players will receive interesting rewards from Twitch drops

The new Twitch drops event commences on April 26, which is also Honkai Star Rail's release date. Players will have to wait for the game to launch before completing the next steps:

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Honkai: Star Rail is about to go live! Check out exciting new content alongside your favorite streamers!

We've prepared a special Twitch Drops event for all Trailblazers on April 26~

To participate, simply link your Twitch account to your Honkai: Star Rail… Hey, Trailblazers!Honkai: Star Rail is about to go live! Check out exciting new content alongside your favorite streamers!We've prepared a special Twitch Drops event for all Trailblazers on April 26~To participate, simply link your Twitch account to your Honkai: Star Rail… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hey, Trailblazers! Honkai: Star Rail is about to go live! Check out exciting new content alongside your favorite streamers!We've prepared a special Twitch Drops event for all Trailblazers on April 26~To participate, simply link your Twitch account to your Honkai: Star Rail… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/K6xFFMAArA

Create your character (trailblazer) in Honkai Star Rail

You'll find a link in the message section within the game. Clicking on it will take you to Twitch.

Log into your Twitch account and connect it with your Honkai Star Rail account.

This makes your account eligible for Twitch drops, and all you need to do is watch streams related to the game for a certain time.

Any reward you receive will be directly available in your in-game inbox. Remember to redeem them quickly, as they will expire after 24 hours.

Missions from "The Blue" to "A Moment of Peace" must be finished before you can use your in-game mailbox.

These steps will get you your Twitch drops and all the rewards that come with them. Note that many of these rewards drop randomly, and you must meet the required criteria to avail of them.

Possible rewards

You can find some useful in-game resources from the Twitch drops event. As mentioned, it starts on April 26 and continues until May 25. Viewing all game-related streams in this window could fetch you the following rewards:

In-game credits

Lost Gold Fragments

Condensed Aether

Traveler's Guides

Stellar Jades

Of these items, Stellar Jades can be used to get Star Rail Passes, which in turn can help you acquire characters. You will need luck on your side to get them, so watch as many streams on Twitch as possible.

Since the drops are random, check your in-game inbox every time you log in. This will ensure that you don't miss out on any rewards that may have expired.

Poll : 0 votes