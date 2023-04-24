Is Honkai Star Rail an open-world RPG like Genshin Impact?

Honkai Star Rail is gearing up for an official release in a few days, and players will finally be able to try HoYoverse’s latest title on April 26, 2023. There has been excitement over the title’s launch, and in the last couple of months, it has grown to be one of the most anticipated releases this year. Considering the game is created by HoYoverse, the developers behind the popular open-world title Genshin Impact, it’s not surprising why there is so much hype surrounding it.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail #StarRailCountDown

Are you ready to witness a brand-new story? Only 2 days left until the April 26 release! Today, we present to you a congratulatory art of



Pre-register Now:



#HonkaiStarRail Are you ready to witness a brand-new story? Only 2 days left until the April 26 release! Today, we present to you a congratulatory art of #DanHeng Pre-register Now: hoyo.link/8emZCEAd #StarRailCountDownAre you ready to witness a brand-new story? Only 2 days left until the April 26 release! Today, we present to you a congratulatory art of #DanHeng.Pre-register Now: hoyo.link/8emZCEAd#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/LXwJU1kRPe

This is one of the reasons why many in the community are curious about how the upcoming title will play out when compared to Genshin Impact.

A common question is whether Honkai Star Rail will be an open-world RPG like Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, HoYoverse’s next gacha title will not offer an open-world experience, although the title will feature vast expansive stages to explore.

Honkai Star Rail will not offer open-world experience like Genshin Impact

As mentioned, unlike HoYoverse’s other extremely popular title, Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail will not be an open-world title.

The game will share an art style with some characters from Honkai Impact (one of HoYoverse’s oldest titles) and combine turn-based combat with sci-fi motifs.

While Honkai Impact will not be played in an open world, it will feature many vast expansive locations that players can explore while unraveling secrets.

There will be no seamless transition like in an open-world experience. Hence, players will be required to load into each area when trying to complete the narrative and venture out of the Herta Space Station.

This comes as a bit of a disappointment for many Genshin Impact players who enjoyed the storytelling and narrative that HoYoverse was able to provide with Teyvat and its open-world exploration.

However, it will still be interesting to see how some of the exploration aspects play out in the new title.

Honkai Star Rail is currently available for pre-installation on both PC and Mobile. While the game is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, HoYoverse is yet to provide fans with an official release date for the game on Sony’s consoles.

Poll : 0 votes