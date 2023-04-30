Honkai Star Rail Boarding party event: How to participate, rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail is off to a strong start. After a solid launch, the developers are gearing up to celebrate an event in the game. They are a nice way for the players to acquire some free cosmetics in the game. Not only that, whenever an event is organized, players can participate in special limited-time modes.

Although Honkai Star Rail's Boarding party doesn't include any limited-time modes, it does have a plethora of rewards that players can earn. So how does one participate in this event?

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Boarding party event

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

The Crew sincerely invites Trailblazers to participate in the Departure Party posting event, to share with other Trailblazers your expectations for embarking on a galactic adventure: Whether it be the excitement and joy of happy cheers, or the determination to face… Boarding PartyThe Crew sincerely invites Trailblazers to participate in the Departure Party posting event, to share with other Trailblazers your expectations for embarking on a galactic adventure: Whether it be the excitement and joy of happy cheers, or the determination to face… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boarding PartyThe Crew sincerely invites Trailblazers to participate in the Departure Party posting event, to share with other Trailblazers your expectations for embarking on a galactic adventure: Whether it be the excitement and joy of happy cheers, or the determination to face… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/opGcEpOrDO

The Honkai Star Rail Boarding party event is slightly unique. Given that the game has just gone live, it looks like the developers are trying to gather information with regards to how the players are perceiving the experience.

To participate in this event, they will have to head over to the HoYo Labs website and post their thoughts about the game and how they feel about it now. The post has already crossed over 13k comments at the time of writing this article.

Most of them are positive in nature and are indicative of the fact that the community has liked and enjoyed the game so far. The event is already underway, and is expected to conclude on May 7, 2023.

There are a few rules that players need to keep in mind while participating in the event. First of all, once they've logged into their HoYoLAB account, they will have to post about how they feel about the game or what they expect from it. Secondly, deleting a comment or replying to other comment won't count as a valid entry.

What are the rewards for participating in the event?

The developers are giving away a lot of prizes throughout the event. They are as follows:

For every 20 posts on the thread, one random user will be gifted a monthly card. A maximum of 2000 monthly cards will be given away.

For every 5 posts made, one randomly selected user will be rewarded with 1000 Stellar Jade. A maximum of 600,000 Stellar Jade will be

100 lucky users will receive a random character bundle.

All users will be able to redeem Pom-Pom's Boarding Gift. This gift contains 5000 Credit, 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Condensed Aether, and 3 Cosmic Fried Rice.

When it comes to Pom-Pom's boarding gift, it can be claimed once on every HoYoverse account. Just like the other redeem codes in the game, this one comes with an expiry date too. The event expires on May 5, so players will have to claim the gift before that happens or they won't be able to redeem it anymore.

Honkai Star Rail is a relatively new game, so players might run into issues every now and then. Here's a potential fix for the error code 200 for those who are facing the problem.

Poll : 0 votes