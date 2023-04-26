Honkai Star Rail HoYoLAB check-in guide: All 3-day log-in bonuses and 100 Stellar Jades 

Honkai Star Rail is officially live on all servers as players are making progress through the new world with new characters, mechanics, and more. HoYoverse also provides content outside the game, where everyone can participate in mini-web events and obtain in-game currency. Some of them include Stellar Jades, ascension materials, and consumables.

Players can head to Honkai Star Rail's official post regarding the web event, where they also posted a link that leads to the rewards. While there are 30 days worth of items, anyone can obtain 100 Stellar Jades simply by logging into the site for the first three days.

The following article will guide you through the web event and how to claim 100 Stellar Jades.

All log-in bonuses from the Honkai Star Rail HoYoLAB web event and how to get 100 Stellar Jades

1) How to get 100 Stellar Jades

To acquire 100 Stellar Jades from the log-in event, you must head over to HoYoLAB's official event page. It can be found within HoYoverse's post regarding the event, as given below, or by directly clicking on this link. Upon heading to the website, log in using your HoYoverse account, and acquire the first reward from Day 1.

Check in for a total of three times to acquire 100 Stellar Jades in total. Additional rewards from the log-in pool alongside the Stellar Jades will be sent to your in-game email, tied to the HoYoverse account. The first day's prizes include 40 Stellar Jades, while the second and third days include 30 and 40 Stellar Jades, respectively.

Stellar Jade in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You can log in after obtaining all the 100 Stellar Jades since additional materials will be lined up for the next 27 days. Expect new log-in rewards to appear in all regions during the server reset time. The expected reset times of Honkai Star Rail for all regions are as follows:

Singapore/Malaysia/Philippines: 4 am.

Japan: 5 am.

Australia: 7 am.

New Zealand: 9 am.

Central European Time: 4 am.

GMT/BST (UK): 3 am.

Eastern US Time: 5 am

Pacific US Time: 2 am

India: 1:30 am.

Please note that the aforementioned reset times might not be accurate and have been gathered based on previous HoYoverse titles.

2) Other rewards from log-in

The collective number of every item from Day 1 to Day 30 log-ins is as follows:

13 Adventurer Log: Provides Adventurer EXP.

8 Condensed Aether: Provides Light Cone EXP.

41,000 Credits: Common currency required for everything.

1 Bottled Soda: Max HP of all allies increases by 10% plus an extra 210 for the next battle

1 Energy Drink: Immediately regenerates 50% of Max Energy for a single ally

60 Stellar Jades: Premium Gacha currency.

7 Lost Gold Fragments: Provides Relic EXP.

1 Sparse Aether: Provides lesser Light Cone EXP.

1 Disposable Kinetic: Increases ATK of all allies by 325 and CRIT Rate by 12% for the next battle

3 Traveler's Guide: Provides additional character EXP.

2 Lost Crystals: Provides additional Relic EXP.

All log-in rewards for Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoLAB)

All the aforementioned rewards have been divided across the span of thirty days.

