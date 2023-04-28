Honkai Star Rail error code 200: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Honkai Star Rail has been a massive hit with gamers worldwide. Despite being a turn-based game, the game has managed to grab the attention of millions of players, clinching the top spot on the App Store in multiple regions. However, it is still new and features quite a few bugs. While some of them are minor nuisances, others can be downright annoying.

Most of these bugs trigger specific error codes. These codes help both players and developers quickly identify and troubleshoot/fix these bugs. For players who've been receiving the error code 200, here's how to fix it.

Restart modem and other possible fixes for Honkai Star Rail error code 200

The Honkai Star Rail error code 200 signifies an error with the network. Although it doesn't say if the issue is happening on the client or the server side, we can try a few fixes initially to rule out the client-side error from the equation.

The first thing you need to do while dealing with this error code is restart your modem or router. Usually, if there's a network error on your end, restarting your network device should sort out the issue. If you're on a wireless network, consider shifting to a wired network, as the latter is more stable. You will also receive better connectivity after changing from wireless to wired.

If that doesn't work, you need to see if your Firewall is allowing the game to connect to the internet. To check that out, open Windows Network & Security and click on Firewall. You will find a list of allowed applications here.

If Honkai Star Rail isn't on this list, here's what you need to do:

Click on the "Allow apps through Firewall" button.

On the open dialogue box, click on "Add another app."

From the list that opens up, browse for Honkai Star Rail, and then click on the "Add exception" button.

This should allow the game to access your network. Under normal circumstances, the game should automatically be added to this list. With that out of the way, you can get back to the title, perfecting your build for Herta and other characters.

You can also try restarting your system when restarting network devices. If you're playing on consoles, then restarting it might fix the issue. These are a few tricks you can try to follow if you encounter error code 200 while playing the game.

Why does the Honkai Star Rail error code 200 occur?

The code in question is a network-related error. Given that there are a significant number of players playing concurrently, there's a chance that the servers are unable to handle the load all the time, thereby leading to error code 200. While you're dealing with this annoying problem, here are some free Honkai codes that you can also have a look at!

If it's a software bug, then the developers might fix it in a future patch. Interestingly enough, leaks have revealed that Kafka, along with some other characters, will be joining the game in one of the upcoming updates. Well, now that you have a few ways to fix this error, go ahead and enjoy the game!

Poll : 0 votes