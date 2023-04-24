Will Honkai Star Rail be available on Xbox?

Honkai Star Rail’s release dates are nearing, with the worldwide launch scheduled for April 26 at 10 am UTC +8. The game has garnered positive traction among gamers, rising to the top of the downloads chart. One major reason behind its popularity is the upcoming title’s availability on multiple platforms. Developer MiHoYo will follow the same accessibility system for the game as with Genshin Impact.

The upcoming RPG will be available on PC and mobile devices. While it will get a PlayStation port in time, Xbox users are unlikely to get the same benefits. Based on the available information, the developers have not announced any plans for porting their game to the Xbox console.

Like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail set to miss Xbox port

Honkai Star Rail will offer a new adventure for players, despite sharing many similarities with Genshin Impact. While the same team is responsible for creating both games, the animation and art styles have much in common. However, there will be key differences in the gameplay style, as the upcoming title is more of a turn-based RPG featuring different squads of characters.

That said, there won’t be much change to the game’s potential availability on Xbox. Genshin Impact was unavailable on consoles when it was first released. Since then, a PlayStation port has been developed and made available to the player base. It raised hopes that the Xbox consoles would also be given a similar treatment, but that hasn't transpired yet.

Hence, it’s unlikely that things will be any different for Honkai Star Rail. A PlayStation port is already under development, but that will likely be all with regard to consoles. This means that Xbox console users will have to resort to PC or mobile to experience the game.

Honkai Star Rail is available for pre-download ahead of its worldwide release. The initial reception of the beta tests has been positive, and the developers have done more work since.

The game will also feature cross-progression, which will greatly benefit players. As long as they use the same MiHoYo account, they can carry over their journeys from one platform to another. This will help those who choose to play on different devices while maintaining the same progression.

Poll : 0 votes